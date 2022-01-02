Michigan’s triumph, a men’s basketball flop and a much smoother year than 2020

What a difference a year makes. It might be a cliché, but in the case of the Big Ten, it’s just the truth.

The year 2020 in the B1G has been marked by indecision, poor leadership, and to some extent controversy. Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has shown his inexperience in handling the pandemic, creating an unfavorable situation for the state of Ohio and the rest of the league members.

But 2021 has been great for all the reasons 2020 failed. On the one hand, the football season went off without a hitch. And as predictable as 2020 is with Ohio State winning the conference for a fourth straight season, Michigan shocked us all with an exciting upheaval on their way to their first B1G title since 2004 before falling to the playoff semifinals. against Georgia.

Here are the events that made 2021:

Justin Fields’ performance for the ages

The Big Ten’s calendar year has started off with a bang, although it was still technically part of the 2020 season. On the second day of 2021, Justin Fields defeated future No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence as The State of Ohio defeated Clemson 49-28 in a college football playoff semi-final. Fields racked up 385 yards and 6 touchdowns, coming back from a brutal blow to the ribs to throw bombs at Chris Olave and Jameson Williams.

Sadly, Fields didn’t quite look like himself in the national title game, although I’m not sure it would have mattered against an Alabama team who looked unbeatable even without Jaylen Waddle. in good health. The way Fields beat his nemesis, Lawrence, was a lasting picture of 2021.

Promising men’s basketball season ends with a whimper

Throughout the season, discussion has revolved around the strength of the Big Ten in men’s basketball. The conference ended with 2 seeds # 1 (Michigan and Illinois) and 2 seeds # 2 (Iowa and Ohio State). This was supposed to be the year the B1G finally ended their 2001 national title drought.

Not only did the Big Ten not get their national champion, they didn’t even get a team for the Final Four. Michigan was the only team to make the Sweet 16. Ohio State became the ninth No. 2 seed to lose to a No. 15 seed in NCAA tournament history when it fell to Oral Roberts; Iowa lost 15 points to Oregon in the round of 16; and Illinois were upset by rival Loyola in the round of 32. Oh, and the No. 4 seed Purdue was upset by No. 13 North Texas in the opener.

It was a huge disappointment after such a solid regular season.

Big Ten makes yet another COVID mistake

While the Big Ten have had a semi-normal basketball season and a normal football season, the spring sports season has been a mess. The conference baseball and softball programs have been relegated to conference games alone due to financial difficulties during the pandemic.

It just didn’t make sense. The Big Ten have the richest college football contract of all conferences, but have decided to restrict movement of their baseball and softball teams because of the money?

And playing only against conference opponents is very difficult for programs like Nebraska, which is the other B1G school in the west. The Huskers had to come a long way to take on Conference opponents rather than playing someone like Creighton or Nebraska Omaha.

It also hurt the Big Ten playoff teams as they couldn’t create resumes outside of their own conference. Doing this to the baseball and softball teams who also lost their seasons to the pandemic in 2020 was a mistake.

Iowa climbs to No. 2

The highlight of the first half of this football season was Iowa’s scorching start in which they beat 3 ranked opponents in their first 6 games to climb all the way to No.2. It resulted in a showdown with No.4 Penn State, the B1G’s first game in the top 5 that hasn’t included Ohio State or Michigan since 1962. Iowa won after Sean Clifford left with an injury.

Perhaps in a sign of things to come, none of Iowa’s 3 ranked wins made it to the Top 25 at the end of the season, and Iowa also faded away losing in the way. of Purdue and Wisconsin. Despite the poor finish, the Hawkeyes still won the West and were routed by 39 in Michigan in the Big Ten Championship Game.

What a strange season in Iowa City.

Illinois, Penn State Make History With 9-OT Game

Who wants to win? That’s the question viewers were asking after watching Illinois and Penn State trade zeros in overtime. This was the first time we got a taste of the new overtime rules in which the offense only gets a 2-point conversion try from third overtime, instead of starting a practice at the 25 as usual. Illinois and Penn State failed on 5 consecutive 2-point conversion attempts before ultimately converting to No. 8 OT. Illinois won in ninth to cap the longest game in the history of the college football.

Kenneth Walker III’s Heisman Race Leads Michigan State’s Recovery

The league’s most exciting player all season was Kenneth Walker III, a return transfer from Wake Forest. He set the tone with a 75-yard touchdown in Game 1 of the season against Northwestern, in a 264-yard 4-TD start. He also added 172 yards in a decisive victory in Miami (FL) and 233 over Rutgers ahead of his signing performance against Michigan that momentarily propelled him into the Heisman conversation.

Walker broke for 197 yards and 5 touchdowns in an unbeaten battle with Michigan. The Spartans were down 16 by the end of the third quarter, but Walker scored 3 touchdowns in the final 19 minutes to lift Michigan State to 3rd overall in the CFP standings.

With Michigan State ultimately losing 2 of its last 4 games, it has always been an incredible season as the Spartans went from being last pick in the East to a six-bowl New Years Eve game.

Purdue twins upset

Many programs would like to have only one signing win every year or 2. Maybe beat a top 25 team or a rival, keep the fanbase engaged. Purdue beat 2 top-3 opponents in 2021, derailing unbeaten seasons for Iowa and Michigan State. What’s even more impressive is that Purdue won convincingly in both games, beating Iowa by 17 and Michigan State by 11.

The Boilermakers should have been on everyone’s radar after rocking the state of Ohio in 2018. Top 5 teams, you’ve been warned.

Ohio State Offensive Explosion

Ultimately, it will be remembered as the year Ohio State failed to win the Big Ten. But we also have to remember the year he committed a hell of a crime. The Buckeyes are averaging 551 yards per game and 7.8 yards per game, the two highs in the country.

Ohio State had so many future pros on offense that it was a wonder he didn’t score at least 40. The Buckeyes were at their best in straight weeks against a few top 20 teams, Purdue and Michigan State, combining for 115 points including 94 in the first half. It was a breathtaking display of offense.

Big Ten keeps its coaches

A few big name programs have threatened to poach Mel Tucker and James Franklin, but Michigan State and Penn State have signed their respective coaches for massive extensions. Tucker got a 10-year, $ 95 million contract in his second season at East Lansing, while Franklin got 10 more years and increased his annual salary to $ 7.5 million.

Nebraska, meanwhile, bring back struggling coach Scott Frost, who failed to lead the Huskers to a bowl game for the fourth straight season. Frost’s team went 3-9 and 1-8 in the B1G game, with all 9 single-digit losses and 8 to 1 or less. Frost will have essentially half of next season before it’s financially possible for Nebraska to pay their buyout.

Wisconsin Volleyball defeats Nebraska in all B1G final

The best volleyball is in the Big Ten, and Wisconsin and Nebraska showed it with a straight-set thriller in the national championship game. The Badgers won their first national title and denied the Huskers their sixth banner. It was justification for Wisconsin after going undefeated last season, but were upset in the semifinals by Texas. For Badgers and National Player of the Year Dana Rettke, it was worth the wait.

Indiana goes from sweetheart to abomination

Few, if any, programs felt better about their position heading into the 2021 football season. And now, no program feels worse than Indiana. After starting the season ranked 17th in the nation, Indiana went from 0 to 9 in B1G. Tom Allen had to fire his offensive coordinator and take a pay cut.

Michigan (finally) beats Ohio State to win Big Ten

The best part of this season has been the loss of Ohio State to Michigan. And that’s with all due respect to the Ohio State fans, but it had to happen for college football and the Big Ten. The heaviest sport needed new blood in the CFP. And while it ended badly with an unbalanced loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl semi-finals, it was important for the Big Ten to have a different team in the CFP, which the Pac-12, the Big 12 and the ACC have failed to do so this season.

Michigan has been through a lot under Jim Harbaugh, but the program that each year leads the country to participate has been worth the wait for its fan base. The Wolverines should give the rest of college football (or at least other Power 5 programs) hope with the way they’ve done it: They didn’t fire their manager after a bad season, they didn’t. ‘didn’t have a top-notch recruiting class, they didn’t stock up on transfers and started the season unranked.

In a world where it seems like only Alabama, the state of Ohio, and a few others can succeed, Michigan has proven what is possible.