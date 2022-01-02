Fashion
fashion jumps into the metaverse
Large companies like Gucci, Zara, Balenciaga or Nike see the digital world and video games as an opportunity to sell more and reach young people
As hard to believe, the pandemic has sped up our digital lives to such an extent that clothing clothes and articles from high mode virtual version at a higher price than the physical version. This is what happened last May, when a replica of the luxury Dionysus bag from the Italian house Gucci for sale in video games Roblox for about $ 4,115 while the wallet actually costs $ 3,400. Outside the platform, the object does not exist, has no utility or value.
How did something like this happen? In recent months we have witnessed the popularization of the so-called metaverse, the idea that the future of the Internet will be an interconnected virtual world where each user can participate, interact and simulate parallel lives through a avatar and make all types of payments via cryptocurrency. Proliferation of non-fungible tokens (TVN), a technology that certifies the authenticity and ownership of limited digital assets, has accelerated the emergence of a virtual economy it changes fashion industry.
This new reality is already living in the world video games. Dressing your character in the style you prefer has been commonplace for years, but not so long ago, brands chose to sell in their digital marketplace. When Gucci entered into a partnership agreement to market their clothes on Roblox, Louis Vuitton already done in 2019 with League of Legends you Balenciaga did it in September with Fortnite, where the user is already holding a parade competition. The three big luxury brands that have partnered with video games have nearly 100 million daily active users, most of whom are not over 34 years old.
Transformative company
This strategy aims to open up new avenues of income in the near future. Sell items to change the appearance of video game characters (‘the skin‘) generate around $ 40 billion a year, according to DMarket estimates. Although the figures are not publicly available, it is estimated that Fortnite earns between $ 3,000 and $ 5,000 million per year, mainly through sales of virtual costumes, which is more than companies like Prada Where Dolce and Gabbana. You could say that it is already one of the largest clothing companies in the world, ”noted the venture capitalist. Matthew ball, an expert in metaverse.
It is very easy to overcome this phenomenon. The main function of clothing is to warm and cover the body, which in the metaverse loses its meaning. However, it serves another high fashion purpose, to dress as a symbol of identification and social projection. This pandemic pointed out that a new generation plays, socializes and buys these video games and that brands are moving there to attract young people more easily. We want to start catching up before everyone else, ‘he explained. Marco bizzarri, CEO of Gucci. “Now this operation is not bringing in a lot of business, but it could be a source of business tomorrow.”
More than just a trend, virtual innovation open up a new world for fashion. Dior create an augmented reality mobile application to see how your clothes are doing without having to try them on, Tommy hilfiger has integrated an interactive virtual store on its site and Balenciaga presents its fall 2021 collection with video games.
Virtualized “fast fashion”
Although video games were the catalyst, the virtual economy has also grown through other types of ecosystem platforms, such as Decentraland Where Sandbox. There are investment companies there that spend millions to buy virtual land to build a luxury fashion district. Something like a digital version of Fifth Avenue in New York or Passeig de Grcia in Barcelona. The aim is to rent or resell these properties to clothing brands that want to be present in the world and to build virtual shops to make money in the future.
Like a snowball, “fast fashion”, a generalist fashion industry, is also following in the footsteps of pioneer companies to virtualize themselves. Zara It has launched a clothing line that will be marketed on the Zepeto virtual platform; through opened a space on Roblox where users can skate and design new shoes; unique did the same in Minecraft you H&M did it in Animal cross.
Related news
The shoes or sweaters sold there shouldn’t be touched doesn’t mean they have no value. When sold as NFT, this product is marked as unique, rare and indispensable. This opened the door for this luxury company to launch a limited collection. virtual clothes at astronomical prices. However, these items can be resold over and over again, dropping their value every time they are traded.
The speculative risk of this business is enormous. Without going any further, on December 12 the French fashion house Hermes accuse users, Rothschild mason, which sells for thousands of dollars and without authorization digital replicas like the NFT of the luxury bag Birkin. In turn, he denounces that other users do the same, copy copies and sell them. Everyone wants to be a part of this digital gold rush.
