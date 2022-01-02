This is what champions are made of!

Paul Dickov says City’s victories over Brentford and Arsenal have painted the Champions’ brand.

Pep Guardiolas’ men started the new year the same way we ended the last, securing a relentless away victory in London to extend our lead to the top of the Premier League table in the most spectacular way.

City are now 11 points ahead, thanks to the winner of Rodrigos in 93 minutes, and club legend Dickov believes the Champions have shown exactly why our name is engraved on the trophy.

I absolutely buzz! he smiled, talking on our Live match day Pin up.

You can’t beat a last minute winner, especially away from home.

It’s just fantastic. That’s what the Champions do: when you’re not at your best, away from home and you have to thank Arsenal because they were probably the best team, especially in the first half, but you get results, that’s why you are the best.

We weren’t at our best but we were still in control of the game. Arsenal didn’t allow us to play the way we wanted, but as I keep saying: Champions and winners when they’re not at their best, are going to win games.

We had a tough game in Brentford a few days ago and then we were back in London. Getting six points without being at our best is a sign of Champions.

It was a fantastic ball from Kevin De Bruyne but the most surprising was Rodri in the box! Wed has spoken ahead of the game of him sitting in front of the last four, breaking things up and throwing attacks, but it shows the desire to win the game.

A point would not have been a bad result but in the 93e minute, you have your defensive midfielder who broke his neck to enter the box! It was an excellent touch and finish and I’m absolutely delighted with it!

To enter 2022, 11 points ahead is incredible. I’ve always said the games against Chelsea and Liverpool would define the direction of the season and as it stands it was 11 points ahead.

Chelsea come here [to the Etihad Stadium] in mid-January but we just have to match their results and with the squad we have we were more than capable of doing it.

The winner of Rodrigos’ dying breath in north London has won an exciting encounter filled with incidents, including successful and unsuccessful penalty calls, a crucial clearance from the goal line and a red card for Arsenals Gabriel.

VAR has been called upon to act for the kicking screams and while referee Stuart Attwells’ findings have divided opinions, Dickov believes the decisions were correct.

Wow, what a second half! he thinks. There was a whole penalty, an expulsion, a clearance on the goal line, a late winner

I’m not a huge fan of VAR but it worked for us. [For the Arsenal penalty claim] I was worried back then but when I slowed down [on a replay] it was a good tackle from Ederson,

if he was a central defender, it looks like what a good tackle. It set the tone for the game as Arsenal gained confidence and put the pressure on.

It was the right decision [to award a penalty for Granit Xhakas foul on Bernardo Silva].

You have to give the referee credit and I usually don’t like to do that! He went to see the screen, realized he had made a mistake and received the penalty.

I think Xhaka was saying that Bernardo fell too easily but that doesn’t matter. I thought there were two faults in one: when Bernardo knocked back he did it and he left his leg there, which cut Bernardo and then the sweater [of the shirt].

You have to give Riyadh [Mahrez] a lot of credit. It was a good four or five minutes before the penalty was awarded and there were players around him. [Aaron] Ramsdale kicked off the penalty spot and Gabriel tried to make divots, but he was the coolest man on the pitch and it was a great end for the penalty spot.

I loved shooting penalties, but when you get a penalty you want to get the ball down and grab it as fast as you can, the last thing you want is a delay and there must have been a five minute delay with all the rest continued, but it shows the great mentality he has of ending up the way he did.

You wouldn’t have said he was one of our main players a few years ago, but he added a lot of goals and assists to his game and has become one of our most important players.

Dickov also reserved praise for defender Joao Cancelo, who spent an impressive 90 minutes despite a break-in and assault with his family days ago.

The former City forward acknowledged Cancelos’ incredible mental toughness, hailing the Portuguese full-back as the best in the world.

It just shows you what kind of character he is, Dickov added. It’s very traumatic that this is happening, but all the credit for him playing.

He’s just phenomenal. I think he’s the best full-back. Gary Neville came out and said Trent [Alexander-Arnold] and [Andrew] Robertson are the two best full-backs in the world but Cancelo is better.

