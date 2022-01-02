fashion jumps into the metaverse

Large companies like Gucci, Zara, Balenciaga or Nike see in the digital world and video games an opportunity to sell more and reach young people

Even though it’s hard to believe, the pandemic has sped up our digital lives to the point where the clothes of Clothes and articles from high fashion virtual at a higher price than its physical version. This is what happened last May, when a replica of the luxurious Dionysus bag from the Italian house Gucci was sold in the video game Roblox for about $ 4,115 when the actual purse costs $ 3,400. Outside of the platform, this object does not exist, it has neither utility nor value.

How does something like this happen? In recent months we have witnessed the popularization of the so-called metaverse, the idea that the future of the Internet will be made up of interconnected virtual worlds in which each user can participate, interact and simulate a parallel life through a avatar and make all kinds of payments via crypto-currencies. The proliferation of non-fungible tokens (TVN), a technology that certifies the authenticity and ownership of limited digital assets, has accelerated the emergence of a virtual economy which transforms the fashion industry.

This new reality is already being experienced in the world of video game. Dressing your character in the style you love the most has been a common thing for years, but not so long ago, brands chose to sell in their digital marketplace. Just as Gucci has entered into a collaboration agreement to market their clothes on Roblox, Louis Vuitton already done in 2019 with League of Legends Yes Balenciaga did it in september with Fortnite, where users already organize parade competitions. Three major luxury brands that have partnered with video games that accumulate nearly 100 million active users every day, most of whom do not exceed 34 years of age.

A company in transformation

This strategy aims to open up new avenues of income in the near future. Sell ​​items to change the appearance of video game characters (‘skins‘) generates around $ 40 billion a year, according to DMarket estimates. Although its numbers are not public, it is estimated that Fortnite generates between $ 3,000 and $ 5,000 million per year, largely through the sale of virtual costumes, which is more than companies such as Prada Where Dolce and Gabbana. “You could argue that it is already one of the largest clothing companies in the world,” noted the venture capitalist. Matthew ball, a metaverse expert.

It’s easy to get your hands on your head with this phenomenon. The main function of clothing is to warm and cover the body, which in the metaverse loses its meaning. However, this serves another high fashion purpose, which is dressed as a symbol of identification and social projection. the pandemic pointed out that the new generations play, socialize and buy these video games and brands are moving there to more easily appeal to young people. We want to start catching up before everyone else, ‘he explained. Marco bizzarri, CEO of Gucci. “Now this operation is not bringing in a lot of business, but it could be a source of business tomorrow.”

More than a trend, the virtual innovation opens up a new world for fashion. Dior created an augmented reality mobile application to see how your clothes are doing without having to try them on, Tommy hilfiger integrated interactive virtual shops on its website and Balenciaga presented its fall 2021 collection with a video game.

Fast fashion is virtualized

Although video games were its catalysts, the virtual economy is also growing through other types of ecosystem platforms, such as Decentraland Where The sandbox. There are investment companies out there spending millions to buy virtual land to build luxury fashion neighborhoods. Something like a digital version of Fifth Avenue in New York or Passeig de Grcia in Barcelona. The goal is to rent or resell these properties to clothing brands who wish to be present in these worlds and to build virtual stores to make money in the future.

Like a snowball, “fast fashion”, the generalist fashion industry, is also following in the footsteps of pioneer companies to virtualize themselves. Zara It has launched a clothing line that will be marketed on the Zepeto virtual platform; Van’s opened a space on Roblox for its users to skate and design new shoes; Uniqlo did the same in Minecraft Yes H&M did it in Animal crossing.

That the shoes or sweaters sold there cannot be touched does not mean that they are of no value. When sold as NFT, these products are marked as unique, rare and indivisible. This opens the door for these luxury companies to launch limited collections of virtual clothes at astronomical prices. However, these items can be resold over and over again, dropping their value every time they are traded.

The speculative risk of this business is enormous. Without going any further, on December 12 the French fashion house Hermes accused a user, Rotschild mason, to sell for thousands of dollars and without authorization digital replicas like NFT of the luxurious Birkin bag. In turn, he denounced that other users were doing the same, copying the copy and selling it there. Everyone wants to have a share of this digital gold rush.