Luis Ortiz knocks out Charles Martin in a truly bizarre way as referee is questioned





Luis Ortiz knocked out former IBF world champion Charles Martin in a thrilling fight between the two left-handers in Florida on Saturday night. The 42-year-old had to get up twice from the canvas to defeat his heavyweight rival, before hitting his opponent with a decisive punch with his left hand from which Martin could not recover. ‘Prince’ Martin seemed to stand there looking lost when he was hit by the crucial punch and within moments the fight was over. However, the referee’s lack of action has been questioned by many boxing fans who clearly believed he should have done more to protect Martin. The American started the fight on the front foot and knocked Ortiz down in the first round with a right hand. He was winning the fight and even knocked down the Cuban fighter in an attempt to end the IBF eliminator earlier. Ortiz recovered well, however, and halfway through the fight it was all over. In the sixth round, the veteran threw an excellent left hand which shocked Martin and he immediately looked at everything at sea. Surprisingly, the referee didn’t end the fight at that point, he allowed Ortiz to throw a barrage of follow-up punches that caught the American on the ropes. The Missouri-born contender came back for more, but Ortiz’s powerful shots sent him down for the second time, which was enough for the referee to end the fight. The 35-year-old was ahead on every judge’s scoreboard at the time of the stoppage, ahead 48-45 on two occasions and 47-46 as well, but that will hardly reassure Martin. Martin, who holds the second shortest heavyweight title reign in history following his loss to Anthony Joshua in 2016 will have to recover again if he wants to win another world title one day.







The Cuban improves his boxing record to 33 wins and two losses, including 28 by knockout, while Martin’s record now stands at 28 wins, three losses and one draw. Ortiz has now put himself in a position to eventually become a mandatory challenger for Oleksandr Usykbelt; however, the Ukrainian will have to defeat Joshua first in a rematch before that can take place.

