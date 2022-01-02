Ohio State Men’s Basketball vs Nebraska Game Preview & Prediction

The No.13 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-2, 2-0) had all the momentum they could ask for and as much confidence as they’d had all season just a few short weeks ago. They were leading a four-game winning streak, including a monumental upset from No.2 Duke (then No.1) and a direct loss to No.24 Wisconsin. Their National Player of the Year contender, EJ Liddell, was catching his stride, but the real difference factor that took Ohio State from good to excellent were the contributions of other tracks, like Cedric Russell, Kyle Young and Zed. Key. The imminence was a huge clash with the Kentucky No.18, a game in which the Buckeyes would likely have been favored.

But things did not go as planned, to put it lightly.

A few positive COVID-19 tests, brought on by a sick player, led more than half of the list to test positive within a week of their victory over Wisconsin. Unable to field enough healthy players to compete, Ohio State had no choice but to call off games at Kentucky, UT-Martin and New Orleans. The team went about two weeks without any team activity, but have been training since last Sunday for today’s game in Nebraska (6-7, 0-2).

The Ohio States were very good offensively against the Badgers three weeks ago, scoring 73 points and shooting 50 percent from the ground and 31.6 percent from three points. Liddell paced them with 28 points one of his career highs. The only other Buckeye to score in double digits was Key, who had 11 points and 9 very efficient rebounds in 23 minutes. But the defense of the Ohio states was even more impressive.

The Buckeyes limited Wisconsin to just 55 points on 33.8% on shots and 23.1% on a three-point range, including a very solid game from Jonathan Davis, who scored 24 points on 11-22 shots. Unnamed Badgers Jonathan Davis shot 11-43 from the ground, good for a 25.6% shooting percentage. Ohio State hasn’t blocked a ton of shots (four) or forced a ton of turnovers (just eight). But they got the Badgers to take some tough, contested shots over and over again, and were able to grab the rebound on the first time (allowing only five offensive rebounds) then score at the other end. Simple and efficient.

But can they keep the same energy in defense after three weeks of shutdown? Some players have experienced symptoms while others have not. But even though they were feeling good, the team has only been training for a week after being inactive for 15 days. Conditioning could play a role in Sunday’s outcome. Nebraska isn’t good, but they play at a faster pace than any other Big Ten team.

Overview

the Nebraska corn shellers are … a basketball team. Somewhat. Fred Hoiberg didn’t have the best start at Lincoln, going 20-52 (0.278) in his first two and more seasons there. The Huskers had a good outlook at the start of the season, with three truly talented guards in five-star combo guard Bryce McGowens, older brother Trey (a transfer Pitt) and the former Arizona State guard and PAC-12 sixth man of the year Alonzo Verge. The rest of the pieces had to fit around them, but at the very least they had a good foundation with these three.

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

However, things haven’t gone as planned for Nebraska so far. The elder McGowens broke his foot in Game 3 of the season and has been out since. Bryce McGowens was good (15.6 PPG, 5.9 REB), but ineffective, shooting just 40% from the ground and just 24% from three-point field. Despite those numbers, he still makes 12 shots per game and nearly five deep attempts per night. At this rate, Ohio State can probably afford to let younger brother McGowens put up a few punches on Sunday night.

Verge has been a very similar player to Bryce McGowens so far explosive and electric, but also at times inefficient and subject to rolling. He averages a high of 16.4 points per game and shoots 45.7% from the ground, but struggles deeply, hitting just 28% of his three. Holtmann mentioned Verge by name on his Monday radio show, saying he was one of the toughest guys to watch in the conference. As a team, Nebraska shoots 27.5% from downtown, the B1G’s worst score.

Verge can also be loose at times with basketball. He leads the B1G with 5.9 assists per game, but also returns the ball more than anyone in the conference with 3.9 gifts per game. Pressuring McGowens and Verge to return the ball will be a key point for the Buckeyes in tonight’s game.

Another thing Buckeye fans should watch out for tonight is the pace of play. Despite their various woes and misgivings, Nebraska leads the conference on one point: speed. Hoibergs’ team is eighth in the country in adjusted pace according to KenPom, which measures the number of possessions a team has in a 40-minute game. The next closest Big Ten team to Nebraska in this category is Iowa at 42 years old. Ohio State, by comparison, is 207th in tempo, one of the slowest teams in the conference.

But why could the tempo become so important tonight? Well, because Ohio State took 15 days off and didn’t play in a 23 game. It can take a little while for some players to readjust to the pace of the game after having had so much time. free, just like that it would take you or me some time to recondition our lungs to a regular run after taking some free time. It probably won’t be the deciding factor in tonight’s game, but look for Nebraska to try to move up and down the ground quickly with the goal of getting some quick and easy break points.

Prediction

All things considered, Ohio State couldn’t ask for an easier matchup to start (restart, really) the Big Ten game after their layoff. Nebraska have lost five of their last six games, are 0-6 against big conference teams, and their best win is against KenPoms No.240 team Sam Houston State, who are 6. -8 this season. Nebraska have plenty of time to turn things around, starting with Sunday’s game against Ohio State, but the results so far show no reason why we should expect them to.

The Ohio States’ talent gap compared to Nebraska is so wide that the Buckeyes could likely take three months off and still be able to show up and compete with the Huskers. Nebraska doesn’t have a player who presents a clear challenge for Liddell defensively, so he should be a constant force for the Buckeyes, as he has been all season.

The keys for Ohio State will be to avoid unforced turnovers and forcing Nebraska to kick the ball and take long jumpers, rather than letting them lead to the basket. The Cornhuskers are one of the worst show jumping teams in the country if they have a fantastic day from a three-point field, tip your cap and move on. But they usually struggle when their offense is operating on the perimeter.

It wouldn’t shock me if this game is close at halftime, or even if Nebraska has a lead. OSU has not seen a live competition since early December, it may take around 20 minutes before they are truly in sync. But by the time the bells ring, the Buckeyes should be 3-0 in a conference game.

ESPN BPI: Ohio State 77.3%

Line: Ohio State -9.5

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: BTN

LGHL Score Prediction: 72-61 Ohio State