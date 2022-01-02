Fashion
Fashion trends 2022: from bomber jackets to shirts and bralettes; everything you need to stay on trend
The rise of another year calls for a quick load of trendy sets. A few pieces to forget and more to swear. Looks like 2022 demands some bold and fierce fashionable moves as seen on the runways. May this be the year you experience all the styles of dreams you might be working on due to the pandemic. We’ve been digging through designer and celebrity archives to see what’s going to be hot for the next 364 days. May glamor be on your mind today and forever.
Ditch your tops and slip into the bralettes, this is the kind of warmth you need to bring to the table. Whether you want to wear them under a jacket or just as a top, try them on for your brunch or night out.
The more mini there are, the happier it is. Expect the good old Y2K trend to carry on through crop tops, butterfly tops, bandanas, scarves and chain accessories. Mini skirts also belong to the same category. According to the votes of Miu Miu, Dior and more, mini skirts are sure to reign supreme. Your summer style will taste better with these numbers around. Make it your choice of holiday, party or date, a statement will be made.
So bright, so wow. We all used colors long before the sweaty and hot days. What could be better than bags and outfits that look fabulous and firecrackers like?
Are you a fan of Rihanna? Take the song “Shine like a diamond” to your heart. From dresses, pantsuits to skirts, it’ll never be a disappointment to count on shimmering outfits and all that bling-bling.
Catsuits are the new cool that every jumpsuit fanatic would love. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Hailey Bieber have given these one-piece cuts a boost. Easy to wear, style and turn heads.
Offices welcome us again and we could all use oversized shirts to make our fabulous days effortlessly at work. The loose number doesn’t make you look down on your heel, rather it’s the cool girl formula you love on lockdown days that you just take to work.
Don’t tell us you’re ready for some glorious drama? Not the one you see in everyday soaps, it will enhance your style. When you want to party, don’t be fooled by the bodycon which is just plain sophisticated and not dreamy about it. Have you seen dresses with feathers, airy capes and more? Divas like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and many others understood this so well and left us in awe.
You don’t want to intensify your craze for monochrome? Stick to all white or nothing. It brings an immaculate and fresh atmosphere. Well, this is your ticket to go directly to the list of the best dressed.
Sexy in pure transparency! Here’s something you’ll hear often this year. Name it and you will find its presence everywhere today, from sarees to tops, heaps of glamor are sure to follow your path.
We can’t all take sweatpants everywhere, can we? Go for a low rise and use it to create eye-catching looks, like low rise pants. Not too low which will leave you disappointed. Rather, one that sits on your clean, straight waist.
Upgrade your shoe closet. But how? Your loafers, sneakers or whatever you choose, let blocked heels or platform heels show you what lavishness is. Apartments don’t always make the cut. Therefore, a little drama is good.
It just feels like the season for blazers and jackets never fades. Whether it is microphones, bombers or long trench-type coats, how can you no longer find comfort in them? You can take it to work, on vacation and anywhere under the sun.
Which trend are you most passionate about? Let us know in the comments below.
