Get started: make a dress for $ 10





DAVID UNWIN / Tips Sew in the Manawat Standard office with the cheapest material and machine from Spotlight. A faithful office cushion is the victim of pins.

Journalist Sinead Gill tries to create her own outfit for a fraction of the cost of a ready-made design. I’m sick of paying $ 80 for a dress that looks like a curtain, or for two in a row that disintegrates in a matter of months. You wouldn’t know it from our retailers, but the average size in New Zealand is around 16. I’ve never heard of a size 10 struggling to find an outfit to suit their age but at size 22 if I want to buy local my choice is to dress like I’m ashamed of my body, or with a neckline so prominent that it could fool passers-by to forget that I’m fat. READ MORE:

Every fat woman knows the ups and downs of shopping online, the perennial gamble of paying three times the price of an item that might even be great but is often of poor quality and made in terrible conditions. DAVID UNWIN / Tips The boots are removed to ensure the pedal is stepped on with precision. The only solution to a non-existent or unethical oily fad I can think of is to make them myself. And if you’re a hands-on learner like me, and Youtube alone isn’t enough, then a local lady with a sewing machine is not far from a social media call or web search. . In Palmerston North, there is Supergrans, a network of volunteers, on the contrary not all of them in fact grandmothers who teach life skills for free. When I contacted them, they were running three sewing workshops a week. I got associated with Pam, who made my lofty dream of replicating a basic dress that I already own from scratch come true. DAVID UNWIN / Tips Sew front and back together, using machine lines as a guide. I had made my first mistake before arriving. As it turns out, Spotlight’s cheapest fabric is cheap for a reason it’s thin enough to spit out and a little sheer, yet light enough that an underlay isn’t uncomfortable in the summer. We pressed it down, laying the dress in the front, then stitching back to stitch and tracing a pattern along a large sheet of paper. It got tricky when we had to figure out how much room to give the darts those folded pieces near the chest or waist that give clothes a certain shape. The rest was pretty much the same and surprisingly easy to do, with a handful of little bits and pieces that, if done badly, would ruin the whole thing. Making the pattern and cutting all the pieces was a two hour process. Sewing over the next two days on my solitaire took another two and a bit. The result was passable for a first try, and now I have the pattern to redo it with a better fabric.

