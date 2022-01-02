The Tumblr Girl 2014 is back





POV: The year is 2014. My trips to and from school are rated by The 1975, Halsey, the xx, Lorde, Two Door Cinema Club, Lana Del Rey, the Kooks, Haim, Twenty One Pilots and the Arctic Monkeys, in other words, groups that I found through Tumblr. On weekends, I stroke my eyes with a black winged pencil, experimenting with Sharpie pens to make sure it doesn’t smudge. I wear purposefully ripped opaque tights and cherry red Dr. Martens with everything. For concerts my best friend, Jillian, and I draw black hearts on our cheeks, paying homage to Marina and the Diamonds Lyrics to How to Be a Heartbreaker, Wear your heart on your cheek / But never on your sleeve / Unless that you didn’t want to taste defeat. In short, I was trying to be the perfect 2014 Tumblr girl, emulating our collective soft-grunge idols like Effy Stonem from Skins and Aria Montgomery from Pretty little Liars. As she fell into disuse in favor of new archetypes like the cheerful VSCO girl and the rise of minimalist, athletic street style (the Tumblr girl from 2014 didn’t wear biker shorts or leather blazers), it is making a comeback. With the comeback of the feminine style Tumblr 2014 comes a renewed appreciation for the indie sleazecore aesthetic, which rose to prominence in the early 2000s (think American Apparel commercials). Trend cycle analyst Mandy Lee described the phenomenon in a viral TikTok. I think of indie sleaze as the debauched older sister of the Tumblr girls of 2014, she says Vogue. Indie sleaze was much more flamboyant; neon colors, metallics, ostentatious nightlife displays, erotic advertisements and amateur style flash photography. This aesthetic emerged during the creation of Myspace around 2005 and integrates technology and social media into our daily lives. On the other hand, the Tumblr girl of 2014 was super brooding, dark colors, simple silhouettes; she was a little more lonely. Both styles are growing in popularity thanks to content creators and fashionistas reviving their teenage aesthetic. Today, the girl Tumblr style is being revisited by its millennial creators, but also by Generation Z, who have discovered and changed the trend. The sleaze and feminine indie styles Tumblr 2014 materialized through music and girl rebellion. And the two inhabit a culture of angst and nightlife that has come together through social media platforms. The indie sleazecore took to Myspace, while the Tumblr girl of 2014 emerged thanks to, well, Tumblr and its online communities focused on indie pop and alternative music. Marta Langston, a style content designer, said on TikTok that if you had the phase in 2014, you probably never really grew from it. I think the wider grunge style will always exist. Tumblr was the first place to widely romanticize the mysterious and edgy girl with the soft grunge. This was perhaps the first time that more Gothic-inspired styles were accepted as cool rather than seen as just a stereotype for high school social outcasts.

