Review: Nopinz Pro-1 Men’s Vest





The Nopinz Pro-1 vest is designed to provide protection in changing conditions without hampering performance. The fit is great and the windbreaker is good, but the back pockets and the delicate zipper mean it’s best to put it on and leave it in place. With a weight of 162g, the Nopinz vest is medium in weight and sits near the top end of what you can comfortably slip into your pockets. The front panel is windproof and able to keep road spray at bay, while the collar and armholes are well-formed to provide maximum protection without feeling restrictive. > Buy it online here The size is suitable for the race and Nopinz recommends sizing for layering. This is something you should definitely listen to; on a thin jersey you can probably get by with your usual size, but on an insulated winter jersey a size above will be necessary. I’m just halfway between small and medium in Nopinz size and have tested the medium; a small one would be just too small. Even the midrange was a bit tight above the heavily loaded pockets. It’s a pretty stretchy material that hugs the body nicely, leaving no spare fabric to snap loudly or slow you down.

The back and side panels are made from a more breathable fabric that Nopinz calls “Chrono,” which prevents excessive sweating.

My lower back, however, was getting soggy during climbing efforts due to the extra pocket material, a problem the female version shares. On the wet roads, on the other hand, I was grateful for this extra material that keeps the spray away from the road.

Whether or not you think a gilet should have pockets will depend on your personal preferences; Obviously, if you do use them, you have some rearranging to do if you want to remove the layer. The three pockets here are a decent size and keep their contents secure even off-road. The exteriors are tapered to allow easier entry, and removing food from them while driving was no problem, even with gloves on. The YKK zip is a different matter, although it does have a very small tab which is difficult to locate with gloves on and can snag on the garage at the bottom.

This makes removing the vest a two-handed affair, although it is easily packed once. > 19 best cycling vests to discover this wardrobe essential On the top of the pockets and around the armholes there is a large reflective stripe for easier visibility, but unfortunately that rather noticeable orange color seems to have disappeared from the website since we had it the options at the time of writing were either dark gray or black. Value At 74.99, the Nopinz vest is competitively priced. It’s cheaper than Rapha’s classic midweight men’s vest at 100, although a bit more expensive than the similarly similar Stolen Goat Palace Bodyline vest at 65. Globally The Pro-1 is fine as an emergency foldable, but arguably better as a full-ride diaper considering its awkward zipper and inclusion of pockets. It is also comfortable and quite aerodynamic, and offers excellent protection against the wind, pay attention to the size. Verdict Well made and effective against cold winds, although the delicate zipper and sweaty pockets can get in the way If you are thinking of purchasing this product with a cash back offer, why not use road.cc Back to top Cashback and earn big cash back rewards while helping support your favorite independent cycling website Brand and model : Men’s Nopinz Pro-1 Sleeveless Jacket Tell us what the product is for Nopinz says: “For serious road riding in cool or changeable weather, layering with a vest is the only solution. Our vests offer extra warmth and waterproofness via a Windstopper front panel. On the back, our breathable Chrono fabric wicks moisture and keeps things dry. Water resistant pockets help keep your stuff dry and reflective tapes around the arms and pockets add the finishing touch. Tell us a little more about the technical aspects of the product? Nopinz lists: Waterproof and windproof front. Highly breathable Chrono back and side panels. Three rear pockets for storage. Reflective details on the shoulders and pocket. YKK zipper. Rate the product for build quality: 8/10 Rate the product for its performance: 7/10 Very nice other than the sweaty lower back when on and the zip that gets stuck in the garage at the bottom when removing. Rate the product for its durability: 8/10 Evaluate the product for fit: 9/10 Evaluate the product for sizing: 6/10 It is small enough, even for a race-shaped item; if you’re in between sizes or want to wear it over thicker layers, take one size up. Evaluate the product by weight: 8/10 Rate the product for its comfort: 9/10 Evaluate the product for its value: 8/10 Is the product easy to maintain? How did he react to washing? No way out. Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its intended purpose It offers great wind protection and keeps out road spray, although the perforated back obviously doesn’t do so in the rain. Tell us what you particularly liked about the product The fit – it doesn’t beat at all. Tell us what you didn’t particularly like about the product The zip gets stuck at the bottom. How does the price compare to similar products on the market, including those recently tested on road.cc? As mentioned in the review, it is reasonably priced. Lighter vests can be found for less, but for the quality, the price is as good or better than the competition. Did you enjoy using the product? Yes Would you consider purchasing the product? Yes Would you recommend the product to a friend? Yes Use this box to explain your overall score The fit is great, the material choices are good, and it offers decent protection for the price and weight. However, the zipper tongue is too small and often becomes awkward while riding and the pockets can leave your lower back sweaty. With such details sorted it would give a higher score. Age: 23 Height: 6 feetWeight: 74kg I usually drive: Specialized venge pro 2019My best bike is: I have been driving since: Less than 5 yearsI ride: EverydayI would classify myself as: Expert I regularly do the following types of horseback riding: road racing, time trial, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, sports, general fitness riding, mountain biking,

