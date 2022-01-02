Aleida Nez with an open dress shows her charms in Dubai





Aleida Nez left her dress open to show off her legs | Instagram Taking advantage of her vacation in Dubai, the flirtatious Mexican actress Aleida Nez shared a publication of her with her followers New Years dinner, where she was seen wearing her dress open to show him shapely legs. For a few days now that the soap opera actress has shared content related to this beautiful city in the United Arab Emirates, in each of her publications she shows us a little of her beauty, there is no doubt that Aleida nunez he always seeks to pamper his followers. Since 6 p.m., she launched this publication, where we do not only see her in photos, she also decided to share some videos. You may be interested: Kimberly Loaiza Hosts 2022 With Flirtatious Session She showed all her charm there, especially her beautiful legs, in addition to the impressive dinner that she enjoyed during her stay. Aleida Nez decided to share part of her New Years dinner with her fans | Instagram aleidanunez The look with which she received the New Year was a white dress, something loose for the outfits she usually shows on Instagram, although despite being a bit loose, she had a certain transparency with which all those who passed by liked to see her. presence. The dress that I wore Aleida nunez She was white on the front with a strap that went from her shoulder to the length of the dress, which came down to the floor, she also had a pair of gold slippers. As for the back that you might have admired in another of his later videos, it had some parts in navy blue, with a huge imprint of a spiritual hand in gold and yellow, it looked like it also had some sort of compass or of mandala. CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE VIDEOS AND PHOTOS. New Year’s dinner, thank God and life for another year… My best wishes for her life, ”said Aleida Nez. The restaurant where she enjoyed her impressive and surely delicious dinner was at St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, herself tagged the restaurant’s Instagram account. Chances are, what her fans liked the most was the publication’s first and only photograph, in which she poses on the stairs, wearing one of her legs, she is truly perfect! Hello, happy new year 2022 and so beautiful to precious I love it “,” You are decidedly beautiful my darling, happy new year “, commented some fans. Like other celebrities, Aleida only wished her fans good and positive, an affection she received in return.

