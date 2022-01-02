Five things to know before ISU men’s basketball resumes conference season | Sports





A month into the Missouri Valley Conference season opener with a 79-71 victory over Missouri State, Illinois State Men’s Basketball is set to resume play of the conference. The Redbirds will travel to Valparaiso to take on the headlights at 1 p.m. In the six games since the Redbirds beat the Bears, the Redbirds have finished 4-2. That non-conference streak included a four-game winning streak and a narrow loss to No.24 from Wisconsin. That being said, here are four things to know before the Redbirds Open Conference at VU: New conference look The Redbirds’ Dec. 1 game against MSU was the first conference game in MVC history. Besides the early start, the conference season will be different in other ways. Last season, the MVC played back-to-back matches at a host venue, with the only home series being with the Teams Travel Partners. This season, the MVC will return to the traditional home series that the conference is used to. Mismatch in statistics This season, the Redbirds have the best offense in the MVC averaging 80.7 points per game. Junior Antonio Reeves leads the Redbirds with 20.9 points per game. While the Redbirds lead the field offensively, they are missing on the other side of the ball. ISU is the last MVC to score with 77.7 points per game. I hit birds ISU could miss two huge pieces in Sunday’s game. Playmaker Mark Freeman is confirmed with an ankle injury. Starting teammate Howard Fleming III will be a game time decision. Player to watch Big man Sy Chatman scored 22 points against Wisconsin in one of his best games. Chatman ranks second on the ISU squad with 14.4 points per game while providing an athletic presence they have lacked in recent seasons. A solid post game from Chatman will play a big part for the Redbirds as they enter the conference game looking to top a preseason No.10 screening. How to follow The ISU and the Beacons will face off at 1 p.m. in Valparaiso on Sunday to resume conference play. Valparaiso has dominated the series this past season, winning the last seven games.

JAKE SERMERSHEIM is a sports editor for The Vidette. He can be contacted at [email protected] Follow Sermersheim on Twitter at @JakeSermersheim

