How the tote bag obsession conquered the world

Sal Guzman bought a tote bag in 2010 which has not left him since. While walking through a small street fair in London one day, he spotted a denim blue fabric tote, sturdy suspenders and a simple illustration from Daunt Books.

Although he liked the bag, Guzman, who was a student at the time, thought that around 10 years old it was a bit pricey. But he decided to buy it anyway after noticing a really cool label that said the bag was made by a non-profit organization that helps people in India make a living while supporting the environment. For him, this label transformed the tote bag, becoming not only a way to carry things, but a way to express his personal style while helping other communities.

The tote bag was almost like an investment, Guzman said, saying he liked how cool it was, but also that it supported a local bookstore, and that it was made with so much care and helped the people.

For many of us, bins are more than just receptacles for shopping, and have instead become an essential part of our daily lives, bringing us a sense of comfort and connection everywhere from groceries to our flows. TikTok. Even fashion-conscious Carrie Bradshaw will swap it Fendi baguette for an NPR tote bag in And just like that, the Sex and the city to restart.

The tote bag did not become a ubiquitous accessory overnight. Over the past few decades, however, it has become a bag of choice for so many people, in large part because of the simple and functional way it helps to express itself.

The canvas of a tote bag is, well, a blank canvas. Yours can say a lot about you: what posts you read, where you align yourself politically, what you believe in, what you dream of or who you love. It can all live on a single piece of cloth, neutral or brash, simple or complicated. The customizable and mutable nature of this accessory has helped the obsession transcend generations.

There are of course downsides to total simplicity, which is its lack of nuance, in that it becomes easy to talk without walking. Someone might carry a tote bag that declares they’re a feminist, for example, but doesn’t actually care about the issues women face in their communities. A tote bag with a slogan will not bring us liberation. But for some of us whose identities are inherently political, the catch-all can serve as an expression of our positions and identities.

Even when they fall off our shoulders every five seconds when we wear our coats in the winter, we still love them. They empower each of us to say who we are, and to do so in a convenient and affordable way. Is it any wonder that they were obsessed?

The tote bag is part of a larger trend in fashion democratization, said Professor Dicky Yangzom, a cultural and economic sociologist at New York University. Originally, these textiles [like canvas] were intended for work. Similar to the fashionable utility clothing with the rise of the jumpsuit, this was not designed for mass fashion. It was more geared towards people who do more manual labor, right? All these categories are therefore changing.

Now, tote bags are everywhere: as marketing tools, as merch for artists and for designers to have a more accessible accessory to sell. A $ 6 Forever 21 Avocado tote, a $ 15 hand-painted bag from an Etsy seller, the free Vogue or New Yorker canvas bag that comes with a magazine subscription, and a Dior 3 tote bag $ 250 all fall into the same (fairly lucrative category): According to Technavio market research, the tote bag market is worth $ 334.5 million.

Luxury brands have picked up on the idea of ​​the tote itself, which is how capitalism works, Yangzom said. From Dior to Marc Jacobs, haute couture brands have designed their own take on tote bags, with their own branding and high price range. A tote bag is one of those things that made it through this mundane, humble object, she explained. Tote bags are here to stay.

Part of the reason for the longevity of tote bags is the way the item makes us feel. It’s like oh, I’m an intellectual! Nicki Camberg, a junior at Barnard College, said, referring to the traditional New Yorker tote bag and others used as marketing for literary and journalistic publications.

Camberg calls his own tote bags emotional support tote bags. A tote bag utility can be sentimental as it brings you the comfort of feeling prepared, but it can also be very literal as it can hold whatever you might need. I just need a way to have all the possessions I have on me accessible at all times, she explained, whether it’s for shopping or just for a walk. What if I need 20 headbands and a pack of chewing gum?

When she was in her first year in college, Camberg found herself drawn to tote bags for their practicality as well as the way they showed them to others.

I was like, well, my back hurts, after using a backpack for a while, she explained. And everyone really judges backpacks, but no one judges a tote bag. Also, I felt like I looked less like a child.

For Julles Hernandez, fashion writer and stylist from Puerto Rico also known as The daring budget, the tote bags she owns are striking pieces that complement her outfits and keep cherished memories. I have $ 1 and designer bags, probably over 25 in total. They are my favorite thing in the world, Hernandez said. (She even has an Off-White tote named after her best friend.)

The tote bag has symbolic depths. Yangzom explained that the vital aspect of the tote bag is highly valued because of the history of human rituals. In the pre-modern era, she said, people had very strong beliefs about religion and symbols that matched their respective religious practices. These institutions have not entirely collapsed, of course, but the relationship that many have with them, and certainly our collective values, have changed and evolved. However, the human urge to cherish an object is innate.

What does not change is our need to believe in something and to have our beliefs solidified by an object or a symbol. So before, maybe you revere statues or a photograph or something, right, but how is that different from the tote bag? she explained. The ritual of wrapping our lives in these bags, of taking them daily with us, of feeling their weight on our shoulders, of making their messages visible to all perhaps has become essential to our daily life and to our identities.

As the proud owner of Too Many Tote Bags, I have stories and memories for each one. They represent parts of me and have provided solace in my college and postgraduate life, weaving into my experiences over the years.

My favorite tote bag looks simple, but the words written on it represent everything I dream of for my country of Puerto Rico: Repblica del Caribe: Libre, Mgica, Independiente, which translates to Caribbean Republic: free, magical, independent in big red letters, designed by an art collective called Macondo Herald. One day, at my godfather’s apartment, I showed up with the tote bag and his wife said to me: You are still with that tote bag! I smiled. It has become an extension of me, a reflection of my identity.

The truth is that this piece of cloth, a simple bag with two straps, can still hug you as you take a walk or when you explore a new place, with all its memories, with the strength to carry whatever you are there. put on and the ability to share a little of yourself with the world wherever you go.

Nicole Collazo Santana is a New York-based journalist and part of the First Cohort of the Vox Media Writers Workshop. His work has appeared in Refinery29, NPR, 9 Million, and more.