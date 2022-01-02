Katy Perry is still the queen of the camp





In the opening issue of Katy Perrys’ new home in Las Vegas, Player, the singer descends from the ceiling as a giant hand pinches her by the knot at the back of her sequined coat. She looks like a Barbie doll plucked by one of those mechanical arm arcade games. Once placed on a gigantic bed, she begins to sing her 2010 hit, ET Its pure camp! This is just one of many weird moments in her new show (which premiered on December 29). For fans of the singer, this is no surprise. Of course, Perrys got himself some glitzy and extravagant clothes to go with each song. To create all of his kitschy sets, Perry worked with a few talents who know all about hard-hitting stage style. Zaldy, a longtime RuPauls collaborator, created the Perrys opening number coat, as well as a crystal dress adorned with beer cans and a red vinyl bodysuit with leggings, completed with a headgear in mushroom shape. Another highlight? The scalloped, pink and white striped babydoll dress he designed for his Dark Horse performance, which she cradles atop a gargantuan wooden horse. Perry also tapped the design vision of Johnny Wujek, a costume designer and lightwork artist, to create the look for his performance Teenage Dream. He went for a more showgirl vibe via a bodycon, dazzling dress in shades of yellow, gold and silver. It’s reminiscent of something Cher would have worn on her variety show (there’s even a feather boa, of course). The one-of-a-kind dress and her gloves, earrings and microphone are fully covered in crystals, studded by none other than Disco Daddy, a dazzling master of the stars. Perry’s playful and ironic approach to dressing really puts on the show for us. More than a decade into the start of her impressive career, she is clearly still the queen of the camp. Also, this is appropriate, given that his residence is in Vegas. What did you want her to wear, an LBD? Below, more of the best sets from Perry’s new home.

