It does not go: they criticize the face and the outfit of Maribel Guardia after a supposed change

“What I look like, you’ll see yourself, if that goes well,” jokes Maribel Guardia when asked about some of the criticisms she receives on her social networks, in particular for a recent photo in which she poses with a mini. Red dress.

The 62-year-old singer assures us that this isn’t a gold coin to please everyone, so she doesn’t worry about criticism, as she says most of the comments she receives in her posts are good.

However, several Internet users gave everything to Maribel for this shot in which her figure wears a high red dress, Internet users therefore advise her not to wear such young outfits, because although it is well preserved, this dress is for young women. : not suitable ”, one reads among the critics.

Some users have criticized Guardia’s face because they think it looks like overdone botox.

A few hours ago, Maribel Guardia posted a video in which they put the third dose against Covid-19, so many of her fans joked that “the 30-year-old has not been vaccinated yet”.

Recently, the actress also visited her native Puerto Rico to be with her family.