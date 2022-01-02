Storm’s iconic punk look returns in stunning X-Men fan art





On the pages of the Uncanny X-Men comic book series, Storm shocked his teammates with his new punk look, one that makes a comeback in mind-blowing fan art!

One of the greatest members, leaders and fighters of the X Men with whom I have already worked is unmistakably Ororo Munroe aka Storm, an X-Men member who has adopted many different looks throughout his comedy career, including the iconic punk look that has made a stunning comeback in a new piece of X-Men fan art. Originally worshiped as a goddess, Storm is primarily portrayed as presented, with long white hair and an inviting but bossy presence. In one of her best looks since the original, Storm turns her image on her head and goes completely punk-rock, as shown in this amazing new fan art. Storm debuted with her punk look in Strange X-Men # 173 by Chris Claremont and Paul Smith. The striking new look was that of a tall mohawk with the head shaved on both sides, plus the additional wardrobe change that got rid of the flowing suit and replaced it with a leather jacket, pants and a high, not to mention the spiked choker. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: The Original X-Men Team Gets An Intro To The Cartoon In Weird Fan Animation In two separate Tweets from Drew Moss, the artist portrays Storm in her punk-rock look using her mutant powers to summon storms from the sky in an image that perfectly captures this iteration of the character. Although both images are of the same character, the two are different in Storms’ apparent demeanor. In the first picture, Storm appears to be soaring in the sky and having fun, sporting a smile while showing off her powers. In the secondStorm looks focused and even angry as she is shown aggressively summoning lightning, apparently attacking an enemy of the X-Men.

While both images show Storm in two different lights, the costume, including the outfit and hairstyle, is exactly the same and is very reminiscent of the one she first showed in Strange X-Men # 173. The punk-rock image of Storms is now easily one of her most iconic looks, but when it was first introduced, some X-Men members disagreed. Storm showed off her new look to her fellow X-Men including Kitty Pryde, Cyclops, and Jean Gray, and they didn’t take it very well at all. When Storm showed her team the new look, Kitty Pryde literally ran away crying because she was so upset that Storm changed her appearance so abruptly and dramatically while Cyclops and Jean just wondered why she had it. do.

While Kitty may have run away crying when she saw Storm’s punk look, X-Men fans certainly had a different reaction. Tight leather clothes and a Mohawk hairstyle stuck around for a while and were even adapted to the screen in the movie. X-Men: Apocalypse, proving that this is truly one of the most hardcore costumes worn by any X Men member, not to mention Storm herself. The timelessness of the Storms punk look is perfectly captured in the two separate works of art that launched Storm At the heart of the action. Next: X-Men Fan Comic Shows What Readers Don’t See Off Panel Source: Drew Moss (1,2)



