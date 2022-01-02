Fashion
Fashion series and films to savor on this first Sunday in 2022
CITY OF MEXICO.– The end of the year 2021 surprised us with audiovisual productions where we can see a parade of incredible outfits and where fashion seems to be another character, with films like La Casa Gucci (House of Gucci) and series like Emily in Paris, In its second season.
In addition, in the comfort of our homes, streaming always allows us to come back to see iconic fashion series and films, such as “The Devil is dressed in fashion”, or to discover less popular ones, but coupons, linked to the fashion world. Have you ever seen Girlboss? Without further ado, we leave our list of titles for you to enjoy this weekend.
Recent
The Gucci House
On November 25th was the premiere of “La Casa Gucci”, from director Ridley Scott, with an excellent cast consisting of Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Salma Hayek, Jeremy Irons, Jared Leto, among others. This film tells the story of the murder of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), heir to the fortune of the Italian firm, and the connection of his ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), with her death.
The costume design is one of the draws of the film, as it shows the trends and treasures of the brand, from the years 1975 to 1995. She is in charge of the British Janty Yates, who drew inspiration and pieces from the archives. Gucci, also shopped at vintage stores. There are still shows in Mexican cinemas.
And just like that …
“Sex and the City” is a hit that does not lose its validity and is a reference in the world of fashion. The costumes were in the hands of one of the industry’s most admired designers, Patricia Field, the spirit behind the outfit with the iconic Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) tutu in the series’ opening credits. .
The making of “And Just Like That…”, its sequel, is some of the best news for fans of the stories of Carrie Bradshaw and her friends (except Samantha). Field did not participate in this production, but the looks they have shown so far are fascinating. The premiere took place on December 9 on HBO Max. So far they have forwarded 5 chapters and this weekend you can catch up.
Emilie in Paris
Costume designer Patricia Field has also put her talents at the service of the series Emily in Paris, with Lily Collins and broadcast on Netflix. The main character, an American living in France, shows us eclectic and daring outfits, with mixtures of textures and patterns that many of us might not even imagine we could look great. In addition, Emily’s work in the fashion context also allows us to take a look at other trends.
The second season premiered on December 22, 2021. We loved enjoying the colorful outfits, not only of Emily, but of her friends as well. And don’t lose sight of the elegant classics of your boss, Sylvie, interpreted by Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu.
The Ferragnez
These are the docuseries on the life of the popular couple made up of influencer and businesswoman Chiara Ferragni and singer Fedez. She is a style icon who not only created her own brand of clothing and accessories after her success in the digital world, but the most luxurious brands adore her and don’t hesitate to have her as their image.
Chiara is constantly posting postcards of her life and envious outfits with her over 25 million Instagram followers, but not everything is said. In this Amazon Prime Video production, the family allows us to see the most intimate of their lives and we can’t deny that we also like to appreciate either look or the other of Chiara.
The daring type
Inspired by the life of former Cosmopolitan editor Joanna Coles. It is a very fresh series but which, little by little, presents you with subjects for reflection, such as the acceptance of different body types in the industry. It focuses on the friendship of three girls who work for women’s magazine Scarlet, each with a unique style and all of them will inspire you to go to the office.
Perhaps where we can see the most interest in the fashion world is in the character of Sutton Brady, who is an aspiring stylist at the start of the story. In addition, the styles of the photoshoots and the room where they store clothes and accessories will give you a lot of inspiration. Their boss, Jacqueline Carlile (Melora Hardin) is the Coles-based character, she’s a style icon who can serve as a guide for women in their 50s. We can see it on Netflix and we wait for the fifth season.
patroness
It is inspired by the story of Nasty Gal company founder Sophia Amouroso, who dedicated herself to finding vintage fashion treasures in thrift stores and other places to revolutionize online clothing sales at the era. It’s interesting how he built his empire with few resources, with successes and mistakes, of course. The series was released in 2017, it has only one season of 13 episodes, which can be seen on Netflix.
To review
The devil wears Prada
We never tire of watching this 2006 film with the incredible performances of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt. Andy (Hathaway) has no experience in the fashion world, but gets the dream job for any fashionista, being the assistant to the powerful and influential Miranda Presley (Streep), who runs a successful fashion magazine. The demands of the cold Miranda will test Andy more than once.
The protagonist’s makeover is impressive, it’s a movie where there are a lot of luxury brands that make you fall in love. Also behind the locker room is Patricia Field, who won an Oscar nomination for her work here, Meryl Streep was also nominated.
Classics
If you want to see some classics, both for the story and for the outfits, we recommend seeing, or revisiting, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” (Breakfast at Tiffany’s, 1961), featuring style icon Audrey Hepburn and a wardrobe in charge by Givenchy. From the 70s you can see the movie “Annie Hall” (1977), if you like Woody Allen, where Diane Keaton has a unique style, based mainly on the incorporation of men’s clothing. Much of the wardrobe is by Ralph Lauren.
