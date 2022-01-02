Vancouverites dress up as infamous barges for the annual polar bear swim





On New Years Day, Vancouver’s darling houseboat was the setting for a mini swim with a polar bear that paid homage to the city’s newest attraction. For 2022, the annual Polar Bear Swim was officially a home event for the second year in a row. Still, there were people who braved the freezing cold to swim IRL in the waters of Barge Chilling Beach. From photos and videos posted on social media, you can see that there was still snow on the sand as a handful of swimmers walked through the freezing waters. I found your twin @EnglishBayBarge! He made a polar bear swim right in front of you! pic.twitter.com/LW0huvPrVD Marie Hui (@mariehui) January 2, 2022 A poster called a pair of swimmers the “#bargechilling girls,” claiming they had walked the waters with a Styrofoam replica of the barge. #bargechilling girls! They not only made this perfect styrofoam replica, but they also swam in the Pacific Ocean. #good year #PolarBearSwim pic.twitter.com/9V2whWqtYy Ann Gibbon (@anngibbon) January 1, 2022 In fact, the polar diving duo are a pair of sisters, Tarrin and Sorrel McDonough, known as styrogirls on Instagram. In an article, they said they were inspired by the “shiny” barge panel that the Vancouver Parks Board installed. Their mini polystyrene version of the barge is “super navigable AND turns into a slide”. #bargeChillingGirls attracting quite a few people to Sunset Beach with their creative replica of the beached houseboat. @GlobalBC get a camera here! pic.twitter.com/YDtFhvDYLa Ann Gibbon (@anngibbon) January 1, 2022 The barge washed up on the beach in a storm in November, and although plans were made to move it, those deadlines have come and gone while the barge remains. As a gift to the city, the Vancouver Parks Board even installed a sign labeling the area as “Barge Chilling Beach”, much to the delight of locals.

