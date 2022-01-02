Miami Dolphins blow playoff luck ugly

January 2, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, United States; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) walks away under pressure during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins came into the day in last place in the playoffs with a chance to put up a big Week 18 game to get in, they blow it up.

In Tennessee the Dolphins and Titans have entered halftime and unless another Music City miracle can take place in Miami’s favor, the Dolphin season will effectively end in 30 minutes of play. there’s something uglier than the constant rain and cold, it’s the Dolphins offense and their quarterback.

Miami started off pretty well, going down the field but stalling at the 50-yard line. Both teams traded punters in their first five combined practices. Then Tua Tagovailoa felt for the ball without touching and the Titans recovered, allowing them to add three points to an already 7-point game.

The Titans had a decent field position for much of the game and Dolphins punter Michael Palardy was unable to return the field. His kick today was not good. Then again, Tua Tagovailoa is playing one of his worst games.

Tagovailoa’s passes have always been wrong, he fumbled twice and almost threw two interceptions. That Miami is only down 14 is testament to the defense who have spent a lot of time on the pitch.

The Titans are showing the Dolphins they’re not as good as they think they are, and the media that have dominated Miami over the seven-game winning streak is smiling that the Dolphins aren’t fighting the Titans.

With a win, the Titans will win the AFC South and knock the Dolphins out of the playoff race. Miami has two more quarterbacks to show what they can do and then run it. Tua needs to get out of his mind and they need to be consistent on offense. So far, the play call hasn’t made much sense, but as Tua has faltered, it’s not much of a surprise.

The season for Miami hinges on Tua’s ability to turn things around in the second half and that doesn’t look good at this point.