Ohio State No.13 faces struggling Nebraska after 22-day COVID-19 hiatus
It’s been 22 days since then-No. 21 Ohio State picked up then-No. 22 Wisconsin impressively at the Schottenstein Center.
Since then, Ohio State has climbed eight spots to No.13 in the Top 25 AP, three games have been called off due to COVID-19 issues in the Buckeyes program, and a new year has been ushered in.
Ohio State (8-2, 2-0 Big Ten) now travels to Lincoln, Nebraska, to take on the Cornhuskers (6-7, 0-2 Big Ten), seeking to regain that four-game winning streak it had. built before handling COVID-19 cancellations.
As it stands, they were on track to travel to Nebraska tomorrow and take on a Nebraska team that just picked up a win, Buckeyes head coach Chris Holtmann said. Obviously we’ve never had a break like this before, so we’ve tried to do some things to make sure we’re the best prepared to get back to the action here.
Since their magical 2017 season, in which they tied the second-most single-season wins in program history, the Cornhuskers have fallen into one of the worst Big Ten teams combining for a record-breaking 14-45 in the previous two seasons. .
Nebraska got off to a quick 5-2 start, taking advantage of six opponents outside of Ken Pomeroy’s top 200 in adjusted efficiency. In the Huskers’ last six games, they have triumphed only in their most recent against Kennesaw State, 88-74.
The Cornhuskers’ five-game slippage began with a crushing 104-100 four-overtime loss to North Carolina State, before losing 35 and 31 points to Michigan and then no. 18 Auburn.
The only thing that could give the Buckeyes some adjustments is Nebraska’s pace, as they play with the ninth-fastest pace in the country led by senior goaltenders Alonzo Verge Jr. and rookie Bryce McGowens, both of whom are averaging more than 30 minutes per game.
(Nebraska head coach) Freds’ (Hoiberg) teams have always played with good pace and offensive spacing, Holtmann said. They have really young and talented guys; they have a point transfer point which is a really, really tough game.
Against the three top 100 teams in terms of pace, Duke, Seton Hall and Xavier Ohio State struggled despite their final victory in two competitions.
Graduate Buckeyes guard Jamari Wheeler and freshmen Meechie Johnson Jr. and Malaki Branham will be responsible for slowing the Nebraskas duo down, something they struggled to do with Wisconsin sophomore guard Johnny Davis, who had 24 points out of 11 for 22.
Holtmann joked a few weeks ago on his radio show that his favorite practice of the year as a coach is the first one after the Christmas holidays, which involves accelerated fitness to get players back into shape. fit is nice. He said the team focused on that this week while using one-on-one training sessions to limit the spread of COVID-19 within the Buckeyes program.
This is where Nebraska will attempt to strike, running the ground and tiring the Ohio State which is out of the play stream.
The Buckeyes will also need to continue the momentum they built before their break on the glass. Ohio State had 49 misses against the Badgers leading to the victory.
Nebraska have struggled in this area this season, allowing their opponents to grab 106 more rebounds than they have. Derrick Walker, the Huskers’ first rebounding junior forward, represents 83 of 471 teams, winning 6.4 boards per game.
Junior forwards EJ Liddell and sophomore Zed Key have had some rebound relief lately, thanks to the efforts of graduate forward Kyle Young, who shot a career-high 14 boards. in the last game of the Ohio States.
Holtmann has said the Buckeyes will be looking to have the majority of their roster, but that has yet to be announced.
When you are an elite athlete and have now taken 10 full days off any type of activity, followed by another week or so of limited activity, there is some degree of atrophy that occurs. , said Holtmann. Either way, we have the opportunity to play and that’s what excites us and we have to be ready to play well.
The Buckeyes will look to extend their five-game winning streak against Nebraska on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. The match will be broadcast on BTN.
