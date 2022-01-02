Japanese fashion industry gets a facelift





TOKYO – Japan’s fashion industry is getting a facelift, with labels like Asics, Muji and Uniqlo pledging to go green to get rid of the pollution scourge associated with trade. Fashion is believed to be the second most polluting industry in the world, after the oil industry, with massive amounts of carbon dioxide emitted and water sucked up throughout the supply chain, not to mention the tons of clothing that is being emitted. discarded and incinerated each year. Data from the Japanese Ministry of the Environment last year shows that the production of a garment involves, on average, the release of 25.5 kg of carbon dioxide into the air and the use of about 2 300 liters of water. For clothing sold in Japan, it is estimated that 95 million tonnes of carbon dioxide are emitted each year – or 4.5% of total emissions from the global fashion trade – with around 8.4 billion m3 of water consumed. – or 9% of world consumption Commerce. Yet an average of 480,000 tonnes of clothing is incinerated or buried in landfills each year, with only 34 percent reused or recycled, the ministry noted. “Due to the interconnected supply chain, many resources are tapped around the world to manufacture each garment, and the environmental burden increases with the production of garments,” the ministry said. Japan’s official 2020 commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 46% from 2013 levels by 2030, prompted companies to take action. The Japan Sustainable Fashion Alliance, an initiative backed by the Ministry of the Environment with 28 companies on board to date, held its first meeting in November. The industry group is led by outdoor clothing brand Goldwin, trading company Itochu and recycling start-up Japan Environment Planning (Jeplan), with companies such as Asics and Muji’s parent company Ryohin on board. Keikaku. Textile maker Toray Industries, whose materials are widely used in Uniqlo clothing such as its Heattech and Airism labels, is also part of the alliance. Jeplan Managing Director Masaki Takao said, “Due to the fashion industry’s long and complex supply chain, sustainability cannot be achieved if the company does not work together as a whole. It is also necessary to work on changing consumer behavior. “ This could be a challenge, especially as buyer demand for sustainably produced clothing remains lukewarm. Additionally, many consumers are unaware, or even uninterested, how their clothes are made and the resulting environmental impact. A study by the Department of the Environment showed that only 4 percent of shoppers actively buy sustainable fashion. Another 51 percent “cares” about sustainability issues, but it doesn’t translate into action, while 41 percent said they don’t. This means that it is up to companies to drive the change, including setting up collection bins for old clothes which are then recycled into new clothes or given to refugees or the homeless. While not part of the industry group, retail giants Aeon and Takashimaya each launched new products last year made entirely from recycled clothing.

