The Crown chose not to replicate the famous Diana turquoise sequined dress she wore in iconic images

It was one of her very last public appearances in one of her most iconic outfits.

Now, the moment Princess Diana attended a Royal Swan Lake English National Ballets gala in June 1997 has been recreated for The Crown.

However, while Elizabeth Debicki is Diana’s double on the red carpet scene, the show producers have chosen not to reproduce the turquoise sequined straight dress of the princesses Jacques Azagury.

The Crown’s final season will see the recreation of some of Diana’s last days before her tragic death in 1997

Instead, for reasons unknown, the Australian actress, 31, wears a copy of a Catherine Walker halter neck dress worn by Diana at a party two years ago.

Also missing from the scene at the Royal Albert Hall is the pearl and diamond necklace that has become so synonymous with engagement that it was auctioned off as the Swan Lake Necklace 20 years later for 10 million.

Diana’s appearance came weeks before her death in a car crash in Paris on August 31.

She loved ballet and dance and was at the time the patron saint of the English National Ballet.

The filming of scenes for the Netflix drama took place at the Lyceum Theater. Series five focuses on Diana’s marriage breakdown to Charles, played by Dominic West, and in other stills Miss Debicki who replaced Emma Corrin in the role can be seen alongside Salim Dau, 71, in as the owner of Harrods Mohamed Fayed, father of Dianas lover Dodi.