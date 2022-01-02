‘Comic Book Men’ star Robert Bruce found dead





Robert Bruce, an actor on the popular reality TV show “Comic Book Men,” was found dead in a New Jersey storage facility, according to a report. Bruce, 62, was found at the City Center Plaza professional document storage facility in Red Bank on Friday after his family did not hear from him for several days, NJ.com reported. Police said his family believed Bruce lived in a unit in the basement of the storage facility, which served as his office, the outlet said. Cops don’t suspect foul play. Long before his tenure on the reality show, Bruce had been a fixture in the collectibles world for about 40 years, a friend said. “I think for the people who got to know him through ‘Comic Book Men’, where he rated toys and other collectibles, it really didn’t scratch the surface of the knowledge he had,” longtime friend and collector colleague Ben Leach said. Sunday. Robert Bruce appeared in 34 episodes of “Comic Book Men” while the show aired from 2012 to 2018. IMDB “He knew about genuine quality antiques, he knew the early 20th century buttons for political candidates, he was an expert on the subject,” Leach said. “He is truly one of the first people to bring Japanese toys to the East Coast.” Robert Bruce has consulting and production credits on 82 episodes of “Comic Book Men”. Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images “I think people these days take it for granted that eBay, you can search anything on eBay, you can google anything,” he said. “He knew about this stuff before anything like this existed.” Leach said he last saw Bruce at a flea market in Columbus, New Jersey earlier this year. “It was part of a lot of flea markets,” he added. Robert Bruce’s death has not been considered suspicious, although police are investigating. Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images Bruce’s latest Instagram post was from another Jersey flea market on December 22. Bruce appeared in 34 episodes of “Comic Book Men” while the show aired from 2012 to 2018, and has consulting and production credit on 82 episodes, NJ.com reported. Although the case was not deemed suspicious, Red Bank police are investigating his death and are asking anyone with information to contact the department.

