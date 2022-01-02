Disappointing, not disheartening: Men’s hockey drops to 4th in Augsburg at Oswego State Hockey Classic | Sports

OSWEGO It was just about capitalizing on opportunities for the Oswego State men’s hockey team.

A five-hole goal from Patrick OConnor and a rebound opportunity from Jarod Blackowiak pushed the University of Augsburg No.4 to a 2-1 victory over Oswego State in the first round of the Best Western Clarion Hockey Classic Oswego State Saturday.

The Lakers had several weird rushes throughout the second and third periods, both on the power play and evenly matched, that they just couldn’t capitalize on.

We just have to finish on our chances, said head coach Ed Gosek. Five on five, how many weird rushes could we get throughout the game? Even until the end, the two-on-one at the end, we shoot it in (the goalkeepers). They live and die by the sword. They gave us a lot of odd rushes and a lot of good opportunities. You have to score the rush and we didn’t capitalize tonight.

But it wasn’t just about taking advantage of opportunities. Power play and special teams played a crucial role in the game. All three goals were scored with one man advantage.

The Oswego States power play goal came after Tyler Flack landed a high lunge shot early in the second period as the Lakers were on a five-on-three power play. Connor Sleeth got a last second deflection that dribbled Augsburg’s Jack Robbel with a second left on the first penalty.

That tied the game 1-1 with just 57 seconds into the second quarter.

They were one for four, which is good, but they’re two for three, Gosek said. Two power play goals, they struggled on the power play. Tonight (Augsburg) took his breaks.

In the Lakers’ first game since his Dec. 11 overtime win over Nazareth College, Gosek said he was pleased with the team’s effort and discipline.

But it was a slower start, which the coaching staff expected, especially as Augsburg had just played two games earlier this week against the US National Team Development Program U- 18 and No.1 Adrian College.

Although the USNTDP game was technically an exhibition, both games were losses.

Our first comeback game, kinda what we thought, said Gosek. In their third return match, they were a bit sharper, especially in the first period.

Steven Kozikoski also returned to the crease after injuring himself in the Nazareth game. Although the coaches said he was not completely back to 100%, Gosek said the senior goalie had followed the puck well, especially through some tough screens.

Kozikoski finished the game with 29 saves on 31 shots.

I couldn’t fault the way he played. The first, the guy blows it through him, five holes. Our positioning, we should have had a guy there to change the shot or block the shot and we didn’t, Gosek said. The second, a rebound on the pad. It was a smart shot from the kid, whether he placed it there or not.

Oswego State (8-4-1, 4-1-1 SUNYAC) returns to action today at 4 p.m. for the Oswego State Hockey Classic consolation game against SUNY Canton, a team the Lakers already have seen twice this season.

The first time was at the end of October for an exhibition game, where Oswego State won 9-1, followed by a road game on December 3 and an 8-2 victory for the Lakers.

I know the scoreboard isn’t showing in our favor, but we made some mistakes in the first second leg. It’s a good team. I think we played hard and played well, said Gosek. It’s depressing for us not to play in our championship game (of the tournament). It’s disappointing, not disheartening. Disappointing in the result, but not discouraging in the way we played.

OTHER GAME: Skidmore College 6, SUNY Canton 0

In the other first round game of the Oswego State Hockey Classic, Skidmore shut out Canton 6-0.

The Thoroughbreds scored three goals in the first half to build up momentum for the rest of the game. While the Roos had a few chances, Skidmore scored two power-play goals the rest of the game, as well as a tied goal in the bottom of the third to make it 6-0.

Three Skidmore players recorded multi-point nights, with Austin Rook, Jaden York and Devon Mussio all having two assists each. Danny Magnuson, Zach Frisk, Nick Cozzi, Mason Beecher, Mike Gelatt and Will Dow-Kenny all scored for the Thoroughbreds.

Everett Wardle, Kaden Patrick, Joe Biddle and Ethan Heidepriem all added assists.

Skidmore goalie Tate Brandon made just 10 saves while Canton goalie Pierce Diamond made 27 saves in the loss.

Skidmore faces No.4 Augsburg at 1 p.m. in the Championship game, while Canton fights with Oswego State for the consolation match at 4 p.m.