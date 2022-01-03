How to lose weight: Rebel Wilson shows 30kg weight loss in see-through dress





Rebel Wilson flaunted her new figure at a party in Sydney, showing off her spectacular 30kg weight loss in a see-through dress.

Rebel Wilson looked almost unrecognizable in his latest Instagram post after losing over 30kg. The 41-year-old actress posted for a New Years photo in Australia where she is currently visiting from her home in the United States. She wrote: “Start the New Year with a bang! HAPPY NEW YEAR, you legends, love from below! “ One of the star’s fans gasped, “You look gorgeous. ️ Always super fan. Another said: “Being more beautiful than any model really makes you look like a pretty lady. “ A third wrote: “OMG! This dress. You are beautiful.” Rebel, who starred in the Perfect series of films under the name Fat Amy, launched an intensive weight loss journey in 2019. She revealed her target weight of 74kg to her fans and reached it in November 2020. The star followed the Mayr Method – where you focus on chewing and eating slowly – in order to achieve drastic weight loss. Rebel has appeared in movie blockbusters, including Bridesmaids, How to be single and Cats. She recently said that she wished she had started losing weight earlier, when she was in her 30s. The star said In the style: “Now that I know I can do it, I sometimes feel sad that I didn’t do it sooner. “Maybe I should have tried when I was 30, not 40. But everyone’s journey is different, and it’s not a race or a competition.” Rebel previously explained that she had to cut out “sugar and junk food” from her diet and start training more frequently. This story originally appeared on The sun and is republished here with permission. Read related topics: Sydney

