Remember the Alexander McQueen skull scarf?





When they first hit the scene in 2003, Alexander McQueen’s skull scarves were more than an accessory, they were a status symbol. Like Balenciaga’s motorcycle bags or Tom Ford’s oversized sunglasses, they crystallized that bohemian bent (see: Nicole Richie, Rachel Zoe, Sienna Miller) that was so, so popular in the early 2000s. of that, they also served as a popular and easily recognizable reminder of McQueen’s powerful influence on Y2K fashion. Christina Aguilera in 2007 in New York Peter Kramer Nicole Richie in 2010 in New York Jamie mccarthy The scarf was first presented at the designer’s eponymous house in McQueen’s Spring / Summer 2003 collection, ten years after McQueen’s debut. Skulls were one of McQueen’s many motifs incorporated throughout his work. However, the first signs of McQueen using bone and skull designs in his Central Saint Martins 1992 graduate collection dedicated to the notorious serial killer Jack The Ripper. Skulls and bones were iconic of McQueen’s gothic and morbid fashion spirit that the fashion world praised, it wasn’t long before the style began to consume pop culture. Tim walker Alexander McQueen Spring / Summer 2003 Alexandre mcqueen Throughout the early days, the skull scarf was seen on almost every A-lister imaginable. Offered in a range of colors and variations, celebrities like Nicole Richie, Christina Aguilera, and Kim Kardashian have all been seen with the scarf draped around their necks at one point or another on red carpets, at events, or even. shopping. There was no doubt that it was a basic accessory. Hilary Duff in 2011 in Paris Pascal Le segretain Ashlee Simpson in 2012 in New York Dimitrios Kambouris By the early 2010s, Y2K trends almost completely disappeared from the fashion scene, taking the McQueen skull scarf with them and, for a while, it looked like they were definitely gone. . However, in recent months these styles from the early 2000s have come back to the fore with bohemian scarves among them. So, with any luck, we might see the skull scarf making a return to street celebrity looks in the near future.

