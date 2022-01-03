



All products and services presented are independently selected by the editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes. Elon Musk’s supermodel and mother Maye Musk has heralded the New Year in a festive way while celebrating in Switzerland. While getting banged by friends, Musk wore a bold red dress up to his knees. The silky number featured long balloon sleeves, as well as a button-down silhouette with a triangular neckline. Musk layered the piece over a black turtleneck and sheer black tights. Her look was complete with clear glasses and gold and black earrings, as well as a Dolce & Gabbana tortoise shell handbag. In terms of shoes, the CoverGirl muse has chosen to start the new year with a pair of Roger Vivier pumps. The Flower Strass Buckle style featured pointed toes, as well as black satin uppers and 2.6 inch heels. However, the pair’s most elegant statement came from the large gold buckle on each toe, covered in crystals designed to resemble flowers. The shoes gave Musk’s ensemble a dose of glamor, perfect for the holiday season. His pumps are selling for $ 1,995 on RogerVivier.com.

The Flower Strass Buckle pumps by Roger Vivier. CREDIT: courtesy of Roger Vivier Related Pumps like Musk’s have become increasingly popular thanks to their ability to streamline and refine any look. Most styles include triangular pointy toes, as well as stiletto heels that add a bold increase in height. In addition to the model, stars like Ciara, Elsa Hosk and Gemma Chan have also worn styles from Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and The Attico in recent weeks. Musk’s shoes prove that she’s never afraid to make a statement. The star often wears colorful point-toe pumps and strappy sandals on the Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti red carpet. When not on duty, she has also been spotted wearing The Office of Angela Scott brogues, By Far boots and Alexander McQueen sneakers. Elevate your winter looks with black pumps like Musk’s.

