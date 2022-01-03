Omicron forces UNCW basketball postponements at start of CAA season





For the second season in a row, the UNCW men’s basketball team has been sidelined by COVID-19. The university and the CAA announced on Sunday afternoon that the Seahawks’ next two games, Monday at Hofstra and Wednesday at Northeastern, have been postponed by COVID protocols for the UNCW program. The team’s next game is now scheduled for Sunday, January 9 at 6 p.m., at home against William & Mary. The CAA changed its COVID reporting policy earlier this week. If a team has seven players and a coach available, they must participate in any scheduled match. Less than that, and the league can postpone the game, or the team can still decide to play. “You think about it with everyone on hiatus again. He’s really never gone,” said coach Takayo Siddle after his team’s victory over Campbell just before Christmas. “It’s something that runs through my head. I don’t think I can really control anything, so I’m just going to try to make sure I do my part as a leader and steer them in the direction. good direction.” The Seahawks (7-5, 1-0) have won four straight games, the last three dramatically against High Point, Campbell and the Colonial Athletic Association’s opener against Delaware. Last season, UNCW was only able to play eight of its 18 scheduled conference games due to two separate COVID breaks. This time around, the Seahawks got at least one conference game before their break. UNCW won a thriller against Delaware 70-68 on December 29, then their New Years game against Drexel was postponed after the Dragons had to enter COVID protocols. The women’s team (3-7) have also had issues with postponed games before and haven’t played since December 22. His New Years Eve game at Hofstra was postponed on game morning, after the Seahawks traveled to New York, and Sunday’s scheduled game at Northeastern was postponed to Wednesday. UNCW basketball this week Men (7-5, 1-0 CAA): Sunday vs. William & Mary (6 p.m., FloSports) Women (3-7, 0-0): Wednesday northeast, 1 p.m .; Friday vs. Delaware, 7 p.m .; Sunday vs. Drexel, 1 p.m. All Games on FloSports.com What would you like to know: The UNCW women have not played since a 45-42 victory at UNC-Greensboro on December 22. Matches at Mercer, Hofstra were canceled or postponed, and the Northeast game was postponed for 3 days, after opponents had to enter COVID protocols. … The UNCW men were due to play on national television on Monday at Hofstra, but are also on CBSSN in February for their scheduled match at William & Mary. Dan Spears is the sports editor for the Wilmington StarNews and the Southeast region sports editor for the USA TODAY Network. Contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @DanSpears.

