7 fashion movies and TV shows to watch after “House Of Gucci” for a dose of history * and * couture







An obvious tribute to Chanel, French actress Audrey Tautou embodies the titular couture designer, who became the first major fashion designer at a time when men reigned supreme in the industry.Coco before Chanel follows Gabrielle Chanel as she works as a seamstress by day and a cabaret host by night. Based on real-life events, it even delves into meeting a wealthy heir for whom she becomes a lover and fashion consultant. Watch Coco Before Chanel on Apple TV here. The assassination of Gianni Versace (2018)

Anyone with their finger on the pulse of fashion will know the Italian fashion house Versace well. But what some may not know is the scandal and fatal crime that claimed the life of the founder of the fashion house, Gianni. This nine-part series follows the murder of designer Gianni Versace in July 1997, when he was shot dead outside his Miami Beach mansion by Andrew Cunanan, who met the famous designer once in San Francisco in 1990. Watch The Assassination of Gianni Versace on Netflix here. Yves Saint Laurent (2014)

This French biopic focuses on the life of the titular Yves Saint Laurent, from his job to his personal life and relationships. Yves Saint Laurentsheds light on the world of the French fashion house of the second half of the 20th century. If you love YSL but don’t know the man himself, this flick is a great way to get to know the designer even better than just browsing the runways during fashion week. Watch Yves Saint Laurent on ABC iView here. Dior and me (2015)

Fashion scientists will know that the Dior house, like all other houses, has gone through a plethora of creative directors. In Dior and me, the focus is on Raf Simons’ iconic reign from 2012 to 2015 and the talented artisans at fashion house Christian Dior who are helping the newly appointed Simons create his first haute couture collection in eight weeks. Trust us, you will get goosebumps at the end. Watch Dior and me on Amazon Prime here. Halston (2021)

This five-part series is based on the 1991 book Simply Halston: The Untold Story by Steven Gaines and followsthe rise of the late designer whoknown for dressing big celebrities, from Liza Minnelli to Elizabeth Taylor and Jackie O. And at the end of his life, the all-American designer’s influence led him to become a celebrity in his own right. look Halston on netflix here. Mcqueen (2018)

If you’re curious about the rise of British fashion designer Alexander McQueen, this scorching documentary explores her life from her early days in east London. To the public, McQueens’ work was beautiful but controversial, with some describing it as distasteful and shocking at times. Mcqueen explores the beauty of his work, as well as his personal struggles and the darkness that tragically led him to commit suicide in 2010. Watch McQueen on Netflix here. Dried (2017)

Breaking away from the fashion houses of several generations, Dries Van Noten has always been known for his colorful and romantic creations that showcase master craftsmanship. Coming from a family of tailors, the Belgian designer claims tradition rather than creating shock. Notably private, Dries rarely gives interviews, which makes this documentary one of the few glimpses of his creative process that he has perfected over the past 25 years. Watch Dries on Amazon Prime here.

