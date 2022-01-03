Pleated dresses never wrinkle, flatter the figure and look super stylish in the office

The Faithful Fold has been on a slow burn, shaking off those prim and proper guiding overtones has taken a long time, but this year they’re positively cool.

Japanese designer Issey Miyake has been at the forefront of pleat technology for decades, but his designs are as expensive as they are avant-garde. He’s not the only designer to play with folds.

The Oscar de la Rentas silk-blend lam dress with sun pleats is almost too good to wear, which is good because at 8,000 it’s also way too expensive for mere mortals to even dream of. Prada sent flowery dresses with accordion pleats along their catwalk and the lightweight Valentinos chiffon with knife pleat will look great for your next gala dinner, but at 6,000 is less suitable for the school run.

Long dress (left), 74, debenhams. com; platforms, 89, kurtgeiger.com; earrings, 14.99, zara.com and dress (right), 49.99, and heels, 79.99, zara. com; earrings, 24.99, tkmaxx.com

Dress (left), 380, Pleats Please Issey Miyake on fenwick.co.uk; heels, 29.99, zara.com and Dress, 126, karenmillen. com; heels, 159, kurtgeiger.com; earrings, 8, boohoo.com (right)

The good news is that what happens on the catwalks always spills over into the real world. The High Street had an affair with pleated skirts for a few seasons, but now it’s all about trendy dresses. And the better the weather, the better, January is quite dark.

These pleats are forgiving and easy, instantly stylish, there’s freedom of movement, and they’re never tacky. After Christmas, they are not only wonderfully comfortable, they are also flattering and timeless.

The best ? They don’t wrinkle. The material stands out perfectly, which means that the pleat wearer is always stylish.

Yes, these dresses can be beautiful, but they are also practical. All Karen Millen design bars are machine washable and do not need to be ironed. They come out of the machine ready to be worn again. Paradise!

Dress, 515, isseymiyake. com; heels, 79.99, zara. com; earrings, 29.99, tkmaxx.com (left) and dress, 225, Pleats Please Issey Miyake at fenwick.co.uk; heels, 79.99, zara.com; earrings, 125, merola.co.uk (right)

Dress, 49.99 and heels, 29.99, zara.com (left) and Dress, 176, jigsawonline. com; shoes, 130, dunelondon.com (right)

If you’ve had a frugal Christmas, treat yourself to something from Issey Miyakes’ iconic Pleats Please collection. Equally spectacular are the pale blue stripes and vibrant pink.

Don’t you feel red? Zara’s high-necked blue sleeveless number sits beautifully at the waist and is perfect for when you need to look together. If you are looking for an eye-catching design, Karen Millen with her floral print should be your first stop.

And if you really want to stand out, nothing says sartorial power more than crimson pleats with on-trend sleeves.