Ushna wins the women’s title; Aqeel and Abid will meet in the men’s final





ISLAMABAD: Aging tennis champion Aqeel Khan represented young Mohammad Shoaib in a fast fashion while Ushna Sohail continued her dominance on the women’s tour by winning the 7th national tennis title Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan at PTF Complex Courts on Sunday . In the men’s singles semi-finals, Aqeel against pre-match expectations kept Shoaib out of his normal game, beating him in straight sets 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the final. Shoaib missed the shots he played two weeks ago in his reigning victory over the same opponent in the Federal Cup. Shoaibs’ cross and long shots fell short, as did his first serve. On the other hand, Aqeel got everything he needed to put the youngster under pressure and managed to secure an easy victory. The number one seed will now play against an unexpected opponent in the final on Monday. Mohammad Abid defeated Muzammil Murtaza 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 to earn a place in the final. The second seed after winning the first set easily lost momentum and was easily beaten in the next two by Abid. The ladies final was the continuation of an interesting duel between Ushna and Sarah Mahboob following recent results. Sarah won the Federal Cup and Ushna came back strong to win the BB and Serena titles. Here again, Ushna came out on top as she recovered from a set to beat Sarah 2-6, 6-2, 6-2. Ushna led 5-1 in the third after securing the second and kept up the pressure to win the deciding 6-2. Ushnas’ powerful backhand shots were too hot to handle for Sarah who was not seen at her best until the third set. Results: Women’s Singles Final: Ushna Suhail bt Sarah Mahboob 2-6, 6-2, 6-2. Men’s singles semi-finals: Mohammad Abid bt Muzammil Murtaza 1-6, 6-3, 6-4; Aqeel Khan vs. Muhammad Shoaib 6-3, 6-2. Singles Semifinals Boys 18 and under: Hasheesh Kumar bt Ahmed Nael Qureshi 6-0, 6-4; Sami Zeb bt Mahatir Muhammad 6-4, 6-1. Semi-finals in girls’ singles 18 and under: Amna Ali Qayum bt Saher Aleem 6-1, 6-0; Natalia Zaman vs. Sheeza Sajid 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. Singles semi-finals Boys 14 and under: Asad Zaman bt Abubakar Talha 4-0, 5-4 (2); Muhammad Salaar bt Ibrahim 2-4, 5-4 (3), 4-2. Boys / Girls Singles Semi-Finals 12 and under: Amir Mazari bt Nabeel Ali Qayum 4-1, 4-1; Abubakar Talha bt Samer Zaman 4-1, 4-1.

