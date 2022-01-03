Fashion
Jill Biden Goes Green in Midi Dress and Suede Boots for New Years Eve Lunch with Joe Biden
Dr Jill Biden was nicely dressed for a seafood lunch with President Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware on New Years Eve.
the first lady left Banks Seafood Kitchen in a gray midi dress. The piece was cinched under a brown belt and layered under a light green jacket. Biden coordinated his accessories with the gold buckle of his belt, pairing it with gold bracelets. She completed her look with a dark green mask, as well as sparkling earrings.
PA
For shoes, Biden kept warm from the winter cold in a pair of suede boots. The olive green style appeared to feature knee-length uppers, almond-shaped toes, and block heels totaling at least 2 inches in height. The Bidens boots were layered smoothly under her midi dress, a nifty style tip during the colder seasons. The styling gave it an equestrian feel, as well as being practical in cold weather.
Carolyn Kaster
Suede boots are always a popular winter trend, due to their full coverage and generally soft texture. Biden isn’t the only star turning to style this season; Celebrities like Karlie Kloss, Adele and Paris Hilton have also worn pairs of Manolo Blahnik, Stuart Weitzman and Saint Laurent in recent weeks.
PA
When it comes to shoes, Biden the choices are classic and chic. The first lady regularly wears versatile point-toe pumps in nude and black tones from brands like Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated heels are also a must-have for her brighter ensembles, from labels like Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik. During the warmer months, she can also be seen in wedge espadrille sandals from Loeffler Randall.
Elevate your fall looks with suede boots.
To buy: Nine West Hiya boots, $ 127 (was $ 199).
To buy: Maryana Protective Boots, $ 167 (which is $ 238).
Courtesy of Target
To buy: Universal Barbed Wire Boots, $ 40.
Click on the gallery to discover Jill bidens pointy style over the years.
Launch gallery: Jill Biden’s style through the years
