Fashion
New Year, New Looks – The Best NFL Week 17 Pre-Game Fashion
Hello 2022.
You know what that means: new year, new cuts. It’s week 17 of the NFL season, which means players only have two weeks left to show their thread.
But first, football. This week is crucial for some teams’ playoff prospects. The Miami Dolphins fell to 8-8 after the Tennessee Titans ended their seven-game winning streak and possibly Miami’s chance to advance to the playoffs. What is the confrontation between Patrick mahomes and Joe terrier look like? Will be Ben roethlisberger to win what may be his last home game of the regular season at Heinz Field on Monday night?
No matter what the outcome on the pitch is, the best part of a New Year is it’s just that: a great start. Let’s take a look at who’s changing their look.
Support your people
The Cincinnati Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, winning the AFC North and clinching a playoff berth. So of course, Joe terrier was supporting his wide receivers ahead of the big game. Teamwork is at the origin of a dream job.
.@JoeyB representing its WRs. pic.twitter.com/FWDLekOkU5
Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 2, 2022
Adapted and started
We have said it before and we will say it again. Nothing beats a good costume.
It’s show time @Bose | @Oakley pic.twitter.com/dTvGjTmkib
Kansas City Chiefs (@Chefs) January 2, 2022
New Year. Same goal. pic.twitter.com/FtSDM90SzH
Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 2, 2022
New year, same adjustments pic.twitter.com/wlOX4bxrsi
Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 2, 2022
star. pic.twitter.com/PKSM44X99q
Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 2, 2022
Remember a legend
Legendary trainer and host John Madden passed away last week at the age of 85. Buffalo Bills Receiver Stefon Diggs paid tribute to Madden on his cleats leading Sunday’s game.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak prescott also warmed up in a shirt in honor of Madden.
Honor a legend. pic.twitter.com/SIxucEOloP
Buffalo Tickets (@BuffaloBills) January 2, 2022
Honor a legend #JohnMadden | #AZvsDAL #WPMOYChallenge Prescott pic.twitter.com/L4OSStsSbn
Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 2, 2022
Scooter squad
If you can’t make it to the scooter game with your best friend, do you even make it? The Saints of New Orleans Mark Callaway and Deonte Harris had the sweetest arrivals this week.
Best of friends @CallawayMarquez @ tayynation1 pic.twitter.com/8XMX3L6wFj
New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 2, 2022
