Brexit-related trade issues are hitting UK businesses more and more (BCC survey)



A recent survey by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) shows an increase in the proportion of businesses reporting difficulties with the various changes in trade between the UK and the European Union (EU) compared to the last times the same questions were asked in January. . For the buying and selling of goods, 60 percent of businesses encountered difficulties, while for the buying and selling of services it was 30 percent. For the movement of people, 24% of the 981 companies surveyed are having difficulty, while for the transfer of data, the figure was 11%, the chamber said in a statement. Problems faced by businesses include Value Added Tax (VAT) requirements such as the need for a tax representative and delays or returns of goods despite paying VAT, additional customs procedures and checks. requiring additional documents and causing delays, new rules of origin requirements that have required some companies to change their production processes or audit complex supply chains, difficulties in recruiting staff due to the return workers in the EU (COVID is cited as another cause), and Northern Ireland Protocol rules resulting in increased costs and administration for businesses in Northern Ireland and Britain. A survey by UK Chambers of Commerce shows an increase in the proportion of businesses reporting difficulties with the various changes in UK-EU trade compared to the last time the same questions were asked in January . For the buying and selling of goods, 60 percent of businesses encountered difficulties, while for the buying and selling of services it was 30 percent. Fibre2Fashion Information Office (DS)

$(document).ready(function () {

var newsId = $("#hdnnewsId").val(); GetPrevNextNews(newsId) CreateReadNewsCookie(newsId) var hdnAudioURL = $("#hdnAudioURL").val(); var hdnIsDisplayAudioPlayer = $("#hdnIsDisplayAudioPlayer").val(); var hdnNewsType = $("#hdnNewsType").val(); if(hdnIsDisplayAudioPlayer!=undefined && hdnIsDisplayAudioPlayer!='' && hdnIsDisplayAudioPlayer!=null && hdnIsDisplayAudioPlayer!='undefined' && hdnIsDisplayAudioPlayer.toLowerCase() == 'true') { if(hdnAudioURL!=undefined && hdnAudioURL!='' && hdnAudioURL!=null && hdnAudioURL!='undefined') { if(hdnNewsType.toLowerCase() == 'free') { AppendAudioControltoDiv(hdnAudioURL) } } }

var top_of_element = $("#divFacebookComments").offset().top; var bottom_of_element = $("#divFacebookComments").offset().top + $("#divFacebookComments").outerHeight();

var bottom_of_screen = $(window).scrollTop() + $(window).innerHeight(); var top_of_screen = $(window).scrollTop();

$(window).scroll(function (event) { var p = $(".news-details-main"); var offset = p.offset(); var lastScrollTop = offset.top; var st = $(this).scrollTop();

var p1 = $(".newsletter-main"); var offset1 = p1.offset(); var lastScrollTop1 = offset1.top;

if (st > (lastScrollTop + 130) && st < lastScrollTop1 - 780) { $("#arftslider").removeClass("slickfoardis"); } else { $("#arftslider").addClass("slickfoardis"); }//Facebook plugin start//(function () { // var e = document.createElement('script'); // e.src = document.location.protocol + '//connect.facebook.net/en_US/all.js'; // e.async = true; // document.getElementById('fb-root').appendChild(e); //}()); //window.fbAsyncInit = function () { // FB.init({ appId: '1639088046145622', version: 2.4, xfbml: true }); // if (typeof facebookInit == 'function') { // facebookInit(); // } //}; //function facebookInit() { // FB.XFBML.parse(); //} //Facebook plugin end }); });$(window).load(function () { $("#arftslider nav").removeClass("aros"); $("#arftslider nav div div div").removeClass("aros"); });function AppendAudioControltoDiv(hdnAudioURL) { $("#divaudioid").prepend(" "); }

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fibre2fashion.com/news/textile-news/brexit-trade-trouble-increasingly-hits-uk-firms-bcc-survey-278139-newsdetails.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos