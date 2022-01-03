Fashion
Simpsons makes wedding dreams come true | Requestor diary
MONROE Since opening in 1978, Simpsons Bridal and Formal Wear has made brides’ dreams come true, including mine.
For years, I’ve dreamed of what it would be like to try on wedding dresses. I watched many hours of Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta and even visited the store featured on the show.
I thought trying on wedding dresses and choosing the perfect one was a truly magical day in the planning process, as they describe in Say Yes. I chose to buy my wedding dress from Simpsons because my two prom dresses from 2011 and 2013 were from their store. I knew I had to shop at the store where I was most successful.
The Simpsons gave me this magical experience when I tried on a Dallas Taylor dress. I would describe what it looks like; However, I don’t want to spoil the surprise for my fiance. Just know that I feel like the princess I imagined the day I chose my dress. I love it so much that I didn’t want to take it off.
Before the date, I thought my experience would be similar to that of the brides on Say Yes. To an extent it was, but it was a pleasant surprise that the date wasn’t filled with drama or a lot of emotion, meaning that the drama and emotion of the show is mostly intended for flair and entertainment.
The only similarity was the feeling of being a princess moment when I put on my dress. Sure, the Simpsons will occasionally have bridezilla or even momzilla, but my experience has been positive, encouraging, relaxing, and unhurried. My mom joined me for the date, and I’m grateful that I shared this time with her.
Bridal stylist Daylen Carpenter chose my dress from a Simpsons-exclusive Dallas Taylor collection. She listened to what I was looking for in a dress and delivered me a classy, elegant and timeless dress that is minimalist. Carpenter has been with Simpsons for over a year. She loves her job and said she couldn’t imagine working anywhere else. She started working there as a junior at Anson County Early College in 2020. She walked into the store and took classes online. Carpenter said Stanley was flexible with his school schedule. She plans to attend an Aveda aesthetic school after graduating from college.
Working at Simpsons has helped Carpenter develop one-on-one relationships with people, she said. Her job at the store has taught her to work with all types of people and deal with situations where customers may be less than happy with the selection of dresses. It helped me come out of my shell, Carpenter said. I have made a lot of friendships here, people who work with me here. That’s a lot of life lessons that I’ll always hold onto.
I tried on at least six dresses and narrowed it down to two. The other dress was more slimming with a trumpet style skirt and it was strapless with no frills. The other dress was part of the MoriLee Trunk Show that Simpsons is currently hosting. There are many MoriLee dresses for brides who love floral appliques and more trendy styles.
After my date, which lasted about an hour and a half, I interviewed Simpsons owner Krista Stanley. She explained that the store started in Faye Simpsons ‘basement of her home until 1985. In 1985, Kristas’ mother, Mary Taylor, bought the business and moved it to Highway 601. South before moving the store again in 2005 to its current location in downtown Monroe on Main Street. They have selections for brides, bridesmaids, mothers, bride and groom, ring wearers and a limited selection for flower girls. They offer prom and pageant dresses as well as accessories and shoes.
Speaking of wedding-themed TV shows like Say Yes, Stanley said these shows have done more for his business than any commercial, because after a bride sets up a date, mothers call. often the store right after asking for the price of the dresses that awaits them. be as expensive as those featured on shows. To their surprise, The Simpsons’ price range is between $ 800 and $ 2,000, including designer dresses. Some designer dresses on Say Yes can cost up to $ 10,000.
One of the challenges of working in a bridal store is finding a dress that a bride and her mother love when they have competing dreams and visions for the wedding day. Sometimes you have to gently remind the mother of the bride that there needs to be a compromise and remind the bride that it’s her day. Additionally, stylists sometimes need to remind bridesmaids that the wedding day is about what the bride wants – not them.
We never want these brides to feel any pressure to make that yes decision. It’s a heartbeat, Stanley said. Simply put, a bride has an instinct to know if and when she has found her dress.
The COVID-19 pandemic presented another challenge not only for The Simpsons but for all bridal shops. Most of the dresses are made and shipped from Asia; As a result, it was difficult to get shipments last year and Stanley said the store is still having difficulty with shipments.
The number one tip that Stanley has for brides who are starting to shop for their dress is to have an open mind. While it’s good for a bride to get a feel for the silhouettes and fabrics she likes, sometimes it can be a completely different type of dress that she ends up falling in love with. Stanley’s other tip is to limit the number of bridal shops in which to buy, because the more dresses a bride tries on, the more confused she can become as to what she wants.
When they have that moment of heart, they’re smart to stop and make that decision, she said.
As for when to buy, Stanley said stores typically take a year to a year and a half to prepare a dress because it is tailor-made to the bride’s measurements. That being said, the store can create magic by providing ready-made dresses for brides who have a tight schedule. She said their busiest times of the year are January through May (prom season included) and later in September and October. Most people assume it is June; However, with the heat in the South, brides don’t want to melt in a sweat when trying on dresses.
The joys of working in a bridal boutique lie in being part of the wedding planning process.
The joys for me are making it happen, said Stanley, now is not necessarily the time to say yes and I think this is where we differ from box stores and the rest. It’s providing that service knowing I’m holding the bride’s hand, knowing I’m leading her through the process, providing timelines, taking care of the service, doing the fittings personally, building that relationship.
Stanley, a Christian, said she and her team pray each morning before the brides and families enter the store. They pray that all who shop there will feel goodness based on faith. For her, Simpsons is a mission field or a way to show God’s love to all clients.
Sources
2/ https://enquirerjournal.com/enquirer_journal/simpson-s-makes-wedding-dreams-come-true/article_4a420b23-5168-5cb6-9704-a512fe2027db.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]