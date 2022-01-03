Urfi Javed oozes Oomph in a black cutout dress; Refuse to smile as she says Paps, don’t go with that look watch





Urfi Javed has turned out to be a sensation in the television world thanks to her goofy fashion sense, which most find difficult to identify with. But is it even important to her? Bigg Boss competitor OTT drops bombs again and again and sparks debate on social media. This time it’s no different! The only resolution Urfi had to make is to come up with most of the fashionista avatars this year. The actress made a paparazzi appearance yesterday where she opted for a black cutout dress. Urfi Javed opted for a black halter neck dress with cutouts all over the top half. It was also designed with a thigh slit and the actress teamed the outfit with a gray blazer. No accessories, golden eyes, bare lips, and long braids completed her entire look. Urfi Javed completed her black outfit with white heels. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant turned heads as she appeared to pose for the paps. One of the photographers asked him to smile. However, the beauty refused and replied, Smile is wrong with this look. As expected, Internet users ended up trolling Urfi as soon as the video surfaced on the Internet. One user wrote, She just needs a psychologist Another wrote, Urfi javed – you must have a new years resolution ki ‘ab se aur phat kapde nahi pehanungi Not comfortable, said another. One user interviewed, Bhai is this a winter dress or cost ziada banaya tha omg, another laughed. Watch the video below: Meanwhile, Urfi Javed has also shared her personal struggles a lot in the media. She recently spoke about how having less money made her feel like a loser. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more TV updates! Must read: 83 Box Office Day 10 (Early Trends): jumps again on 2nd Sunday, crosses 90 Crore Mark

