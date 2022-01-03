Three Big Things Ohio State Men’s Basketball 87-79 Overtime Win over Nebraska

Twenty-three days. Five hundred 52 hours. Thirty-three thousand 120 minutes. That’s how long the Ohio State men’s basketball team hadn’t been on the court. On December 11, the Buckeyes convincingly beat No.24 Wisconsin 73-55. Chris Holtmann and his team were starting to gain momentum and then they were punched in the face by Covid-19.

Ohio State (9-2, 3-0) canceled three games (Kentucky, Tennessee-Martin, New Orleans), but they returned to action Sunday night by visiting the Nebraska corn shellers (6-8, 0-3) and while there certainly were signs of rust, the Buckeyes beat the Corn Children 87-79 in what will go down in history as the Malaki Branham Game.

Ohio States stick the guy up and new resident father Kyle Young was not available, but the rest of Buckeye’s roster was available for Holtmann with the exception of Justice Sueing and Seth Towns who have been injured all season. According to the program, Young was released with an illness unrelated to covid.

Thanks to House Huskers wanting to limit the impact of Ohio States Naismith Award nominee EJ Liddell, Branham was often left open and he was able to have a career game before the teams even reached halftime.

The freshman finished the game with 35 points on a 13-for-19-shot (68.4%) and beat all the scorers. He had tied his career high 11 points with 8:44 left before halftime. In fact, in the first half, Branham was the only Buckeye who looked really ready for action; he was the only member of Scarlet and Gray to log on more than one placement in the first stanza. Jamari Wheeler was 2 of 3 from the floor for five points, but Cedric Russell, Zed Key and EJ Liddell all contributed just one basket.

At halftime, the Buckeyes led by a single bucket 34-32 thanks to the Keys’ jumper with nine seconds left.

The two teams fought in the second half, as each team had become quite hot because of the ground. However, with 8:19 left in the second half, the Huskers finally tied the score again for the first time since the first half. With an Eduardo Andre layup the score was tied at 59. Then with 6:39 left, a pair of free throws gave the home side a 63-62 lead, their first since 1:24 to play in the first half.

Despite the Buckeyes shooting 50% (13-26) in the second half, it all felt like a chore for Team Holtmanns. One of the ways OSU has been successful this season has been to reach the finish line. However, during the Under-4’s media timeout, they had only attempted six free throws against the Nebraskas 19.

After Nebraskas Lat Mayen dunked to extend the lead to 72-67 with 00:36 remaining, Wheeler blocked nine seconds later with his second three points of the game. After a pair of timeouts, Mayen missed a pair of free throws to give OSU a shot. Meechie Johnson missed a driving layup, but Liddell picked up the rebound and suffered a foul on the out. The tall man then made both free throws to tie the score at 72.

With time running out, Nebraskas Kobe Webster led the way and missed the layup, but Derrick Walker got the rebound. However, Ohio States Eugene Brown III fell on the paint to block the winning layup attempt and to force overtime.

In the extra period, Wheeler opened the action by tapping on another three-point pointer, to give the Buckeyes their first lead with 7:19 remaining in regulation. Then, after an empty possession for the Huskers, Johnson netted a triple, opening a 78-72 advantage for the good guys.

But Nebraska was not going to go quietly. On their next trip to the floor, Bryce McGowens connected on a three point of his. However, Wheeler channeled his inner Ethel Merman and said: Anything you can do I can do better as he’s reached his fourth in three points of the game and his second in the OT. After the bucket, OSU led 81-75 with just under two minutes left in the period.

With just 00:46 left in overtime, Liddell flexed his defensive muscles as he blocked a Mayen layup attempt. The Buckeye star then hit a pair of free throws on the other end to effectively freeze the game.

He’s on fire!

With the Huskers looking to protect the paint from Liddell and Key, Branham took control earlier. Here are some real and official Big Ten Network highlights from Year One over the first five minutes of the game.

Branham connected from beyond the arc three times in the first 5:19 of action; that gave him nine of OSU’s top 11 points and put the Buckeyes up to an 11-4 lead.

After the Huskers recovered to take the lead, Branham decided he wasn’t finished, hitting a jumper in the lane and his fourth triple of the night. By the time of the media break with 6:37 left in the first half, the first-year guard had already set a new career high with 14 points on 5 of 8 shots and 4 of 6 from deep.

But the young cannon was not made there. By the time the teams entered the locker room, Branham was 8-for-12 off the floor, including 5-for-8 from distance. Clearly, he led all scorers with 21 points. In fact, he had 61.8% of the Buckeyes’ 34 points in the first half.

The Big Ten Network show has talked a lot about the fact that Nebraska is sponsored by Adidas when we all know Ohio State is a Nike school. So Sunday night’s game was played with an Adidas ball.

So being forward thinking team players that we are, we submitted a humble request to Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith.

Dear @OSU_AD, How do you submit a petition to allow Malaki Branham to shoot Adidas basketballs in every game? If the rest of the squad wants to stay with Nike that’s fine, but Malaki should never touch a ball other than Adidas again. Thank you,

LGHL Land-Grant Holy Land (@ Landgrant33) January 3, 2022

What was nice to see about Branham was that he didn’t flaunt those crazy numbers because he was playing hero ball or forcing anything. The vast majority of his points came in the normal flow of attacking and because the defense was crumbling on the big guys at the bottom.

With his team struggling down the home stretch, Branham hit a pair of free throws to cut the deficit to just one point at 66-65. The two freebies put the rookie at 31 points on the night.

Shake off the rust

Even though Ohio State hadn’t been on extended leave, there’s a good chance Nebraska forced them to return the ball more than we would have liked to see. The Huskers have 16.1 turnovers per game, which is the best in the Big Ten. In the first 20 minutes of action, they were right on their average after flipping the Buckeyes over eight times.

But given the three weeks off, having taken their lead over Branham, the Buckeyes’ neglect extends beyond their ability to hold the ball. OSU missed eight of its next nine shots from the ground after building an 11-4 lead, and the Huskers capitalized by taking a three-point lead a few times in the first half.

Before the break, the Huskers had a 10-point run and an eight-point run in the first half to keep them in the game.

The second half saw the Buckeyes improve their shot, but they had to go deep into their bench to keep the guys from wearing out too much. Jimmy Sotos gave Ohio State a really solid eight minutes in the second half, which saw him spell Wheeler. Sotos hit a three-point pointer and contributed two assists in addition to a pretty solid defense.

Joey Brunk also saw the ground more than we’re used to, but unfortunately a moving screen from the Indiana transfer wiped out a three point run from Russell. On the possession that followed, Nebraska increased their lead to 65-62.

Branham’s superhuman production aside, Wheeler was the only other double-digit Buckeye in regulation, and every bucket seemed like a fight for OSU before the extra period. There never seemed to be much continuity from Ohio State. Obviously, it will take a while for them to get their legs back under them, but as they try to re-acclimatize to the rhythm of the game, they are right in the middle of the B1G season, and now is never a good time. to understand stuff.

Liddell is slow to get back into the water

Maybe it was the three weeks off, maybe it was the extra attention given by the Huskers, maybe it was a little Column A and a little Column B, but the great man of the Buckeyes struggled in the first 20 minutes. Liddell was an icy 1-for-7 from the ground (including 0-for-3 at depth). He entered the locker room with 3 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists.

Liddell finally got his second field goal with 10:07 remaining in regulation as he netted a triple to give OSU an eight-lead lead. Then, with just over five minutes to go, Liddell committed his fourth foul and made it to the bench.

It clearly wasn’t a game Liddell is going to put on his personal highlights rolls, but the bounce he picked up with nine seconds remaining was an impressive effort and the connection on both FTs shows just how much of a clutch he is. .

He certainly hasn’t played his best game of the season, but his latest line of stats shows he doesn’t need to score a ton of points to influence the game. He finished with 10 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 blocks.

Ohio State will be back in action on Thursday, Jan.6 against Indiana. The game will take place in Bloomington at 7 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.