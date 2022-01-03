Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu Wins Airport Fashion Game In Printed Blouse Pants, It Costs 18k | Fashion trends

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu flew to New York last night to begin his Miss Universe journey. The paparazzi clicked on the 21-year-old beauty queen on Sunday night at Mumbai airport. She came dressed to impress with printed pants and a blouse for the airport look. We take notes.

Photos and videos of Harnaaz from Mumbai airport are pervading the internet and the Miss Universe winner is gorgeous beyond words. She won the airport fashion game in the original print ensemble and could easily give any star a run for their money with the look. See the pictures here:

Harnaaz Sandhu leaves for New York. (Photo HT / Varinder Chawla)

Harnaaz chose a collared silk shirt adorned with green and white hand-painted tropical patterns. The blouse comes with wide collars, long sleeves with closed cuffs and a buttoned front. Additionally, details gathered on the torso accentuated the 21-year-old model’s sculptural setting.

Harnaaz paired the silk blouse with matching green and white tropical print high waisted pants. Straight cut stockings helped Miss Universe style her hair like a pro.

Harnaaz styled her ensemble with gold strappy peep-toe sandals and minimal accessories. A face shield and face mask protected her from Covid-19.

If you liked the Harnaaz print coordinating pants and blouses, we have found the price for you. Called the Lea shirt and Slim Jim pants, the set is by Reik acosts 18,500. The blouse is worth 10,000, and the pants will cost you 8,500.

The Léa shirt. (reik.in)

The Slim Jim pants. (reik.in)

Ultimately, open center locks styled in soft waves, flushed cheeks, radiant highlighter, shimmering nude lip shade, smoky eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes, and a crisp outline completed the glam choices.

Meanwhile, Harnaaz Sandhu became the 70th Miss Universe in December of last year. She brought the crown home after 21 long years and became the third Indian woman to win the crown. Before her, Sushmita Sen (1994) and Lara Dutta (2000) had won the competition.