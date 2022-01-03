Andrea Meza welcomes 2022 with fitted dress that showcases her beauty





The beautiful model and former “My Universe” looks stunning at 27 years old. Andréa Meza. Andrea MezaCredits: Instagram Posted in TRENDS on 02/01/2022 & middot; 22:27 hs Share this article Andrea Meza, Mexican beauty queen, greeted 2022 with all of her natural charm. She is also a software engineer, model and presenter & nbsp; who bore the title of Miss Universe of the Year & nbsp; 2020, after being sacred in May 2021. Indeed, the 69th edition of Miss Universe has been postponed for six months, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Chart thus becomes the third Mexican to bring the crown to her country. This is how Andrea is recognized as the “Miss Universe” with the shortest reign in history, having reigned for only 210 days, or nearly 7 months, and for being the oldest woman to win the contest, overtaking Brook Lee in 1997 and Pia Wurtzbach in 2015. Yet the beautiful 27-year-old model has taken to Instagram with her unparalleled beauty In addition to “My Universe” Andrea Meza She has participated in different beauty pageants, such as “Miss Mexico 2017” and “Mexicana Universal 2020”. The model represented Mexico in “Miss World 2017” where she secured the position of first finalist and the title of “Miss World America”. Chart is originally from Chihuahua, Mexico and graduated from “Autonomous University of Chihuahua” as a software engineer, although she does not currently practice. The Mexican lives in the city of NYC, NY, where she works as a model, as well as being an ambassador for the Ah Chihuahua campaign, in which she is dedicated to promoting the image of the state throughout the country. Image: Instagram Andrea Meza Andrea Meza started her reign in contests as Miss Chihuahua 2016 where the model was the winner of the night. However, currently, the model already has a lot of experience in beauty pageants since she knows perfectly how to pose and parade on the catwalks. This is continually demonstrated on his. his Instagram hers where she has 2.3 million followers. The Chart posted an image of her receiving the year 2022 wearing her figure in a fitted dress that shows off her curves perfectly. Image: Instagram Andrea Meza & nbsp;

