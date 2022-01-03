Four takeaways from Nebraska’s latest heartripper | Sports

Before Sunday night, the Nebraska men’s basketball team faced a host of unknowns.

It was not known if he could put in a strong offensive performance against Kennesaw State against much better opposition. This opposition, Ohio State, was also emerging from a multi-week hiatus due to COVID-19.

Beyond that, it was still unclear whether the Nebraska men’s basketball team could seriously play a game against the opposition Big Ten.

The verdict is, well, that the team was better than previous outings against Michigan and Auburn. The Huskers ended up losing 87-79 in overtime to the Buckeyes, nearly beating one of the best teams in the country.

In reality, the team should have won this game. He was up five with only a few possessions remaining. Once again, the team saw the light, only to be struck by an oncoming car.

Here are the takeaways from the game:

Nebraskas offensive benefits from in-depth contribution

With 13 minutes remaining, Nebraska grabbed the ball on a bad pass from Buckeye and broke with the pace on the pitch. Senior guard Alonzo Verge Jr. led the charge with second year guard Keisei Tominaga in support. The Huskers were down one point.

Verge hit Tominaga from the top of the arc to the left wing. Not a terrible decision, Tominaga looked open enough but the pocket closed around him and he instead hit first year guard Bryce McGowens at the top of the arc.

McGowens had a few options, but he decided to throw out a 3 point logo. Beyond the arc, it wasn’t quite going for the Nebraskas starters.

That being said, the team finished with a respectable 8 of 23 on the 3-point line. It’s not great, but not as bad as other performances this season. That’s even though the starters went 3 of 15 beyond the arc. Instead, the 3 points came from the depth of the teams.

Senior goaltender Kobe Webster and first year goaltender CJ Wilcher combined for all 3 points off the Nebraskas bench, and did so with excellent efficiency: 5 of 7.

That’s not to say the starters haven’t done anything of course. McGowens finished with 18 points and the starters did well overall from the free throw line, but the team’s spark came from their bench.

The bench’s efforts helped the team continue their upward trajectory offensively and nearly sealed the victory.

Derrick Walker is the team that deserves the focal point

Over the past few weeks, Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg has spoken at length about how junior forward Derrick Walker would contribute to the team’s offensive success. His bruising at a low post has been handed to Kennesaw State, and the forward has been given more of the playing responsibilities.

So far this season, he’s produced in an expanded role and has become Nebraska’s most important player.

Walker finished with 15 points on 6 of 10 shots on the night, the team’s second-leading scorer. Although he only finished with one assist, his vision out of the low post set the game up and his gravity pulled defenders towards him.

Besides McGowens, Walker was Nebraska’s most used player and completed two crucial second-chance lay-ups to extend Nebraska’s lead late in the second half.

As Hoiberg noted after the game, Nebraska finished with 10 more points in the paint than Ohio State, showing what Hoiberg said was capable of.

Nebraska Homeland Defense did its job, with asterisks

One of Nebraska’s most pressing concerns heading into the season was home defense and how a rather small team would deal with the elite talent of the Big Ten frontcourt.

In particular, Nebraska had to eliminate junior forward EJ Liddell, kenpom.comthe current player of the year of the season. Liddell’s line fits that moniker this year. He ranks fourth for fouls drawn every 40 minutes in NCAA basketball and eighth for possessions used.

Liddells’ performances have been fairly uniformly impressive this season, but the game before the break, a compelling victory over Wisconsin, is instructive in this case. There, Liddell went 10 of 13 from the field en route to 28 points against a notoriously strong Badgers defense.

Against Nebraska in the first half, Liddell scored three points. He finished with just 10.

The forward went 2 of 14 down the field in the game thanks to strong inside defense. Walker alternated with first-year forward Eduardo Andre to lock in the star, but keeping Liddell silent throughout the game was a team effort.

Plus, the Huskers did it in a clean way. The teams’ strategy of playing aggressively for turnovers paid off quite often and resulted in nine steals. The Buckeyes made just 14 free throws overnight, many of them late in regulation and overtime.

Unfortunately for the Huskers, the attention to Liddell hurt them in other ways. Focusing so much on bulky indoor space has given the Buckeyes the license to shoot, and the Buckeyes aren’t the 10th best 3-point shooting team in the country for nothing.

First-year goaltender Malaki Branham played the Buckeyes’ warm hand against the Huskers, with 13 of 19 points from the field, including 6 of 10 3-pointers. His 35-point performance was easily a career high.

Liddell and the team recognized the defensive aspect and adjusted accordingly, with the forward playing the role of facilitator and finishing with five assists.

On top of that, Liddell’s dedicated trapping workforce also hurt the Huskers on the rebound, where Nebraska was easily outclassed. A bad rebound is a rather inevitable part of team play given its size, and Hoiberg completely underestimated it against the Buckeyes, but the eight rebound difference between the teams was another deciding factor in the game.

Overall, Nebraska had a clear defensive game plan and executed it exceptionally well, betting their rebound and perimeter defense against the Ohio States paint game. The bet almost paid off.

The team does not know how to close

97%, 90.5%, 88.8%. These were Nebraska’s maximum odds of victory over Western Illinois, North Carolina State and Ohio State respectively.

The probability that none of them will result in a win, in terms of probability, is 0.036%.

Of course, the probability of winning doesn’t translate so easily mathematically to pure probability, but the point remains. It’s amazing the Huskers managed not to win at least one of those games, and the Ohio state collapse is no different.

Unaware of what happened in overtime, the team led five with 36 seconds left. The only concern of the team was to make sure that he did not give up the 3 points and especially a quick attempt. And, well, Senior Warden Jamari Wheeler found the space and fired.

It’s not easy to justify or blame the team. Wheeler didn’t have a lot of space, but at the same time he was one of the Buckeyes’ hot hands alongside Branham and finished the game 6 of 8 with 16 points.

Even then, the team was still up two with possession. Featuring a formation where the worst free throw shooter on the pitch was junior striker Lat Mayen, although he typically shoots it 75%, and last year he made 80% of his free throws, as long as the team can get the ball in, it should be a win.

When the ball got to Mayen the odds of him missing both of his free throws, as he did, is 6.25%, math hates Nebraska.

The string of events leading up to overtime is astounding even without the context of Nebraska’s other heartbreaks so far this season.

The product of a cruel twist of fate, Nebraska managed to lose again in an epic fashion.

