Aoyama Gakuin reclaims Hakone Ekiden title in record fashion





Aoyama Gakuin University won the 98th Tokyo-Hakone Collegiate Ekiden on Monday in a record time of 10 hours, 43 minutes, 42 seconds, capturing the iconic two-day race for the first time in two years and the sixth time in the school history. Aoyama Gakuin started the second day’s second leg with a lead of 2 minutes and 37 seconds and ran with it. The team set two stage records en route to a record-breaking time in the 109.6-kilometer, five-stage round-trip trip between the resort town of Hakone in Kanagawa Prefecture and the business district of Otemachi in Tokyo. The previous record was set by Aoyama Gakuin during the school’s last victory in 2020. Yuito Nakamura and Hironobu Nakakura ran the ninth and 10th stages respectively, in record time as Aoyama Gakuin finished nearly 11 minutes ahead of Juntendo University, who started the second leg in fifth place. “We have passed the greatest team of the past, and that is due to these amazing students,” said manager Susumu Hara. “There is an Aoyama Gakuin method, and athletes are diligent and excellent at it. But, more than that, each individual is proactive, identifying every problem that stands in their way and solving it. “ The two-day race features 20 varsity teams from the Kanto region and a selected team of runners from other schools. Defending champions Komazawa University started the second leg in third place, 3:28 behind the future winners, to finish third. PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)





