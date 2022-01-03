Can Diors’ meteoric rise continue in 2022?





Diors’ obsession with distribution control will continue this year. We are protectors of our image, insists Beccari. Today’s desirability is tomorrow’s turnover and volume. Dior controls 100% of its e-commerce distribution, with the exception of 24S, the online retailer owned by LVMH. Dior has been the fastest growing fashion and leather goods brand over the past two years, with cumulative sales increasing by around 50% between 2019 and 2021, according to Morgan Stanley analyst Edouard Aubin. Dior Couture is expected to have revenue of $ 6.28 billion in 2021, according to estimates by HSBC analyst Erwan Rambourg, accounting for 10% of LVMH’s total revenue and 13% of its profits. In addition, Parfums Christian Dior, headed by Chairman and CEO Laurent Kleitman, is expected to have generated 2.96 billion sales in 2021, for a total of 9.3 billion. (By comparison, Louis Vuitton is expected to generate sales of $ 16.7 billion, Chanel 11 billion, Gucci 9.4 billion, and Herms 8.8 billion, according to HSBC estimates.) Beccari joined LVMH in 2006 as executive vice president of marketing and communications at Louis Vuitton, before becoming president and chief executive officer of Fendi in 2012. He became president and chief executive officer of Christian Dior Couture in 2018, succeeding to Sidney Toledano. I think Pietro Beccari is very thoughtful, has a very good sense of products and markets and that he can bring in a wide variety of talents to work in the team, says Luca Solca, analyst at Bernstein. He could make the most of [artistic director of womens collections] Maria Grazia Chiuris has the talent to produce one of the most significant brand revivals ever. More fashion shows Beccari has been bullish for the past two years on catwalk collections, putting on a physical show at the Acropolis in Athens and Piazza del Duomo in Lecce, Italy, an approach that has paid off when pandemic restrictions crumble. are relaxed. Beccari says Dior will be featured during the men’s fashion show season, which runs Jan. 18-23 in Paris, and again during the couture shows Jan. 24-27. What does Omicron mean for these events? If I had a crystal ball, I would do another job, he said. When there is an opportunity to do a physical show because we strongly believe in shows, as we have proven in the past. We strongly believe in physical shows.

