A great year for fashion | Way of life | Gleaner Jamaica



Year in review 2021 | Something more Posted:Monday | January 3, 2022 | 12:08 am Lashana Lynch paid homage to her Jamaican roots and the birthplace of James Bond in couture Vivienne Westwood at the No Time to Die world premiere in London in September. The dress, which elegantly sports the colors of the Jamaican flag, features an embroidered doctor bird, the national bird of the islands, on her skirt. Pulse model Shantae Leslie made her international debut for haute couture house Prada at Milan Fashion Week. She then went to Paris Fashion Week, where she walked the runway for Raf Simmons, Loewe and Valentino. From Versace to Lanvin, Naomi Campbell has shown why she rules the runway. The new mom and Queens Commonwealth Trust Global Ambassador topped show after show. Tami Williams walked the runway for LaQuan Smith in her drama show in the Empire State Building, but she wasn’t the only SAINT model to walk the runway last year. From New York to Paris Fashion Week, SAINT models were reserved and busy. Readers loved the support handbag designer Brandon Blackwood showed fellow Jamaican-born designer Edvin Thomas of Theophilio as he attended his Air Jamaica show. Blackwood also had it all year. The designer was selected by the Obama and Saks Foundation to be part of their vacation window and fundraising efforts to support the Girls Opportunity Alliance. What a year for Theophilios Edvin Thomas! Not only did the brand launch its Air Jamaica collection at New York Fashion Week, the Jamaican-born designer was named Emerging American Designer of the Year at the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards. Elaine Thompson Herah received her World Female Athlete of the Year award at the 2021 World Athletics Awards in an embellished dress from Kadian Nicly Exclusive. Two colors tied for Pantone Color of the Year 2021 mimic gray and light up the start of a fashionable year that, like colors, shows strength and positivity. As the pandemic continued to rage, canceling and transforming events and showcases for everyone, it was a big year for Jamaican models and an even bigger year for designers and fashion. Something more brings you the highlights of 2021. Have questions about COVID-19? Chat with our virtual assistant.



