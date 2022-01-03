Kajal Aggarwal Shows Off Baby Bump In Tight Black Dress As She Enjoys Goa Vacation





Kajal Aggarwal had married her longtime interior designer boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020. They were married according to the rituals of Punjabi and Kashmir. For months, the media galleries were buzzing with information about Kajal Aggarwal’s first pregnancy. The buzz was strong that she had informed the crew of her Telugu film, Acharya to end her scenes as soon as she was planning to take maternity leave. After a long wait, Kajal and her husband Gautam announced their pregnancy on the occasion of the New Year 2022. January 1, 2022, Gautam Kitchlu had taken advantage of his Instagram account to announce the pregnancy of his wife, Kajal. Sharing a photo of her, Gautam had written a note welcoming 2022. However, it was the pregnant emoticon at the end that confirmed the reports of their pregnancy. He had written : “I’m looking at you in 2022.” Also Read: Neena Gupta Starkly Warns Her Daughter, Masaba Gupta And Says: “Never Call Me Buddhi” After Gautam announced Kajal’s pregnancy, the actress proudly displayed her baby bump. Taking her IG stories a few minutes ago, Kajal shared a wonderful photo with her husband, Gautam. Kajal and Gautam are currently in Goa enjoying a vacation. She shared a photo of the same, where she can be seen pairing up with her husband in shades of black. Kajal donned a black bodycon dress and flaunted her baby bump. Her pregnancy glow was inescapable in the photo. On January 2, 2022, Kajal used her Instagram account to share photos from her New Year’s celebration. For the New Year’s party, Kajal donned a gorgeous green-colored dress with a side slit, while her husband, Gautam, had a blue colored shirt with jeans. However, it was Kajal’s baby bump that stole the show. Gautam was seen lovingly stroking his baby bump as they posed. At the same time, Kajal wrote: “So I close my eyes to old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy New Year, fam. Immensely grateful for 2021 Looking forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts.” Recommended Reading: Sunny Deol Shares A Funny Reel Like “Ice Cream On The Cake,” Sister, Esha Deol’s Reaction Not To Be Missed There has been a strong buzz in recent months that Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu is pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu. In an interview with ETimes, the actress discussed her pregnancy rumors and said: “I wouldn’t want to talk about it now. I will talk about it when the time is right. While reporting on her pregnancy, Kajal posted some wonderful photos on her IG handle from a magazine shoot. She had appeared on the cover of Fablook magazine and looked stunning in a black dress with a thigh high slit. It was reported that the filming was not recent and had been done earlier. On the work side, Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in the film, One! Read more: Pooja Banerjee shares pic from maternity photoshoot, shows off baby bump in monokini SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app SUPERB NEWS! Now you can download the BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device Android Where IOS (Apple)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodshaadis.com/articles/kajal-aggarwal-baby-bump-in-body-hugging-dress-29516 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos