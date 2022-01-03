A donor leaves a gift of clothing at Comstock Christmas Riverwalk

ADRIAN On the seventh day of Christmas, according to the song, the true love of singers swims seven swans.

This year on the seventh day of Christmas, December 31, someone left several new pairs of shoes, gloves and other clothing at the Santa Station in the Comstock Park lookout in Adrian. There were Nike, Skechers, Red Wing and Carhartt shoes and boots. , hats, gloves, and some household items, such as paper towels.

It reinforces the idea that there is good, by giving people who are willing to make such contributions, said Comstock Christmas Riverwalk organizer Jim Berryman. Someone’s going to have nice clothes, new clothes to wear. Whoever did, thank you very much. Thank you for having the Christmas spirit, and it is an example for others to follow.

Berryman discovered the clothing cache on New Years Day during one of his regular visits to the park to check the lights. lights, they were there.

It was so beautifully appointed that I knew it wasn’t someone who had left their things there, he said on Sunday.

He went to see what was there and found that the plastic boxes and shopping bags were all marked with male or female sizes. Whoever left the items also draped a garland of silver and red around Santa’s chair. There was no note with them to give an indication of who made the donation.

Berryman said he called Eric Kelly, Adrian’s public works department superintendent, and they agreed to leave the items there so anyone in need could take something.

It was obvious they were left there for those in need, he said.

Two days have passed and only a few things have been taken, Berryman said.

I’m handing it over to the people who came in and didn’t take it, he said.

But then it was rain and snow in the forecast, Berryman said, so he thought about calling Share the Warmth of Lenawee to see if they could use the items.

Someone did this out of a generous heart. It was very thoughtful, he said. Someone went shopping. They bought all the new items for someone who might need them to get them. I thought it really went above and beyond.

Share the Warmth chief executive Kelly Castleberry said shelter staff were short-staffed this week. So they told the guests that the items were available at the kiosk and some went to pick up things.

“It was a really good idea because a lot of my guests walk through Comstock Park a bit. It’s something that they really enjoy and love, walking around there,” Castleberry said. “I think it probably helped a lot of people.

She compared the idea to the small free libraries and non-perishable pantries that have been placed around town, where people can leave things that people can take with them if they need something. She said Share the Warmth is exploring the possibility of placing a refrigerator outside the shelter where people can get fruits, vegetables and milk.

The community is generous in donating their time, talent and treasure to help others, Castleberry said.

“This community is great enough to volunteer their time to help or teach new things and their treasure to help financially maintain things and their talents. We’re talking about people coming to cook at the shelter or people coming to teach guests how to play the game. piano or the hook or make sure someone gets their GED, ”she said.

It was the first time that the Riverwalk included Santas station. The County National Bank sponsored it.

I think the city should feel great that we have a place where someone feels comfortable dropping them off and someone can get them who needs them, Berryman said.

It turned out to be a popular addition to the Riverwalk, he said. There were often lines of people waiting to take their picture with Santa’s seat.

The way the Parks Department and DPW put it together was very appealing, he said.