Fashion
A donor leaves a gift of clothing at Comstock Christmas Riverwalk
ADRIAN On the seventh day of Christmas, according to the song, the true love of singers swims seven swans.
This year on the seventh day of Christmas, December 31, someone left several new pairs of shoes, gloves and other clothing at the Santa Station in the Comstock Park lookout in Adrian. There were Nike, Skechers, Red Wing and Carhartt shoes and boots. , hats, gloves, and some household items, such as paper towels.
It reinforces the idea that there is good, by giving people who are willing to make such contributions, said Comstock Christmas Riverwalk organizer Jim Berryman. Someone’s going to have nice clothes, new clothes to wear. Whoever did, thank you very much. Thank you for having the Christmas spirit, and it is an example for others to follow.
Berryman discovered the clothing cache on New Years Day during one of his regular visits to the park to check the lights. lights, they were there.
It was so beautifully appointed that I knew it wasn’t someone who had left their things there, he said on Sunday.
He went to see what was there and found that the plastic boxes and shopping bags were all marked with male or female sizes. Whoever left the items also draped a garland of silver and red around Santa’s chair. There was no note with them to give an indication of who made the donation.
Berryman said he called Eric Kelly, Adrian’s public works department superintendent, and they agreed to leave the items there so anyone in need could take something.
It was obvious they were left there for those in need, he said.
Two days have passed and only a few things have been taken, Berryman said.
I’m handing it over to the people who came in and didn’t take it, he said.
But then it was rain and snow in the forecast, Berryman said, so he thought about calling Share the Warmth of Lenawee to see if they could use the items.
Someone did this out of a generous heart. It was very thoughtful, he said. Someone went shopping. They bought all the new items for someone who might need them to get them. I thought it really went above and beyond.
Share the Warmth chief executive Kelly Castleberry said shelter staff were short-staffed this week. So they told the guests that the items were available at the kiosk and some went to pick up things.
“It was a really good idea because a lot of my guests walk through Comstock Park a bit. It’s something that they really enjoy and love, walking around there,” Castleberry said. “I think it probably helped a lot of people.
She compared the idea to the small free libraries and non-perishable pantries that have been placed around town, where people can leave things that people can take with them if they need something. She said Share the Warmth is exploring the possibility of placing a refrigerator outside the shelter where people can get fruits, vegetables and milk.
The community is generous in donating their time, talent and treasure to help others, Castleberry said.
“This community is great enough to volunteer their time to help or teach new things and their treasure to help financially maintain things and their talents. We’re talking about people coming to cook at the shelter or people coming to teach guests how to play the game. piano or the hook or make sure someone gets their GED, ”she said.
It was the first time that the Riverwalk included Santas station. The County National Bank sponsored it.
I think the city should feel great that we have a place where someone feels comfortable dropping them off and someone can get them who needs them, Berryman said.
It turned out to be a popular addition to the Riverwalk, he said. There were often lines of people waiting to take their picture with Santa’s seat.
The way the Parks Department and DPW put it together was very appealing, he said.
Sources
2/ https://www.lenconnect.com/story/news/local/2022/01/03/donor-leaves-gift-clothing-comstock-christmas-riverwalk/9071664002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]