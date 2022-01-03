Christie Brinkley Stuns By Revealing High Slit Sequin Dress As She Announces Surprising ‘Big Plans’



















January 03, 2022



Andrea Caamano

Christie Brinkley revealed her surprising plans for the coming year while wearing a gorgeous Halston sequined dress

Christie brinkley has “big plans” for the New Year and she couldn’t help but share them all with her 738,000 Instagram followers over the weekend. MORE: Christie Brinkley Embraces the Christmas Spirit in a Red Mini Dress The mother-of-three posted the cutest photo of herself as she wished her fans a Happy New Year. She’s wearing Halston’s dreamiest sequin wrap dress, which features a high slit and perfectly showcases her toned legs. Loading the player … WATCH: Christie Brinkley wows fans with very unexpected Christmas tree “Happy New Year 2022”, she wrote, before revealing: “I have big plans for you! I will learn a new language and take a master class. I will take a lot of time for laughing, singing and dance! (and that should help me get back in my pants). READ: Christie Brinkley shares shocking health update, thanks doctor for prompt intervention RELATED: Christie Brinkley Unexpectedly Twins With Daughter In Unseen Baby Photo “I will commune with nature, become one with the trees, I will reach for the stars and swim in the seas. I will look on the bright side and be a good friend and know that it is never too late to start. Christie looked gorgeous in a Halston sequined dress “So welcome to this brand new start. I wish you all the joy in following your heart! “ Explaining more about her goals, she revealed in her comments section that she wanted to be fluent in Italian. Fans were quick to praise his resolutions, with one writing: “Superb! Yes, we’re going to make this a great year!” A second added: “Now those are good resolutions !!! HNY!” Christie’s big announcement comes just days after celebrating her daughter Alexa Ray’s birthday. Speaking to social media, the proud mother posted a video showing photos of her daughter with her father Billy Joel over the years and wrote: “Happy Birthday to my precious Alexa Ray of Moonlight!” Christie spent the holidays with her children Explain that the video played on Alexa’s version of her father’s hit Just the way you Are, she continued, “It’s my sweet hummingbird singing her father’s song (and playing the Hammond). She’s as kind, compassionate and funny as she is musically talented! Happy Birthday, @alexarayjoel. this song are perfect because we all love you ‘Just the way you Are‘, which by the way is quite perfect too! “PS It took me all day to figure out how to make this video so that they don’t delete it … hey it’s my baby singing his father’s song and I know the song Happy Birthday that accompanies the application will hurt everyone’s ears! “

