Fashion maverick Elizabeth Hawes was not a conformist

A successful writer, union organizer and factory worker during World War II, the transcendent garment designed by Ridgewood has been preserved by the Brooklyn Museum Costume Collection, now part of the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

She was a fashion maverick, says Bettina Berch, who wrote Hawes’ biography in 1988. Radical by design.

Yet Hawes’ work was fundamental. It never went mainstream. It was tragic that she never really got the satisfaction of her own life and the credit the rest of the world is owed to her, Berch said.

Born in 1903, Hawes grew up like a big fish in a small pond, says Berch. His family belonged decidedly to the upper middle class. Her mother, Henrietta Hawes, shaped Ridgewood through disproportionate social influence. When Hawes attended Ridgewood High School, her mother became the first woman elected to the city’s school board. The council later named a South Ridgewood elementary school in his honor.

His mother was a difficult act to follow, Berch said. She was both well educated and progressive.

The young Hawes took it a step further, however, with progressive beliefs that went beyond the concepts of her Depression-era society. A follower of sexual fluidity, “she was as committed to the liberation of men as of women,” Berch said.

Rare for the time, it emphasized the comfort and usefulness of clothing, even if it meant nudity or cross-dressing. Fashion should be limitless on many levels, Hawes wrote. In practice, Hawes has advised that you never buy an item of clothing without going through all the movements you will use when you actually wear it.

The things that we now accept as OK were difficult for people in his day to take seriously, Berch said. She never cared much about approval. Instead, she lived according to an internal compass.

From a young age, Hawes opposed fashion and gender norms. She valued style and self-expression more. In his most famous book, 1938’s Spinach is fashion, Hawes wrote that she was very disgusted to be forced to wear long-legged underwear to dance school. Even as a child, woolen leggings deeply offended [her] sense of chic.

Hawes’ sensitivity intensified later. The mere sight of an ugly dress elicited a visceral response. My spine is twitching and I’m mentally vomiting, she wrote.

After high school, Hawes followed in his mother’s footsteps and attended Vassar College in New York City. She majored in economics, designed costumes for school plays, and apprenticed in New York at Bergdorf Goodman. After graduating in 1925, she moved to Paris. There, in an underground designer store, Hawes made fake Chanel as a copy stylist by carefully duplicating the originals.

She also showed her characteristic versatility. She sketched originals, used her Parisian insight to draw cables for The New Yorker as a mysterious journalist nicknamed the Parisite, worked as a buyer for an American department store and was United States trade commissioner in Rome.

After her first foray into Europe, Hawes returned to New York in 1928 to start the Hawes-Harden fashion house. The brand produced dresses and decorative pieces with famous collaborators such as Alexander Calder and Isamu Noguchi.

The untimely sewing store did not withstand the Depression. Hawes took his dresses to Paris and then to Russia in 1935 with the filmmaker Joseph Losey. Hawes and Losey married in 1937 and had a son, Gavrik Losey, the following year, whenFashion is Spinach has been published.

The insider perspective on fashion was his most famous work, but Hawes wrote several other books on social norms: Men can take it, anything but love; A complete compendium of the rules of female behavior from birth to deathand Why do women cry / girls with keys, among others. She has published nine books in total and written dozens of articles for the New York Afternoon Newspaper. PM.

Berch first discovered Hawes while teaching economics at Barnard College in Manhattan. Trying to better understand women in the workplace, Berch found Hawes’ book Girls with keysin a second-hand bookstore. The book details Hawes’ experience working at Wright Aeronautical Corp. Plant 7. in Wood-Ridge, and the occasional sexism women were supposed to endure.

Hawes took the job at the massive Wood-Ridge aircraft factory to learn firsthand about the plight of female workers. Unlike other WWII-era working journals, Hawes sounded authentic, Berch says. It was pleasantly different.

She spoke about real things going on, like race riots on the bus to work and what to do with childcare, Berch says. These weren’t things written by the Office of War Information.

When the war ended, Hawes became a union organizer for United AutoWorkers. She considered herself a feminist and a socialist. She is nevertheless accused of being a communist and animator of the populace.

Hawes’ FBI file identified her as both a Fifth Avenue socialite and a high-ranking radical linked to a Tennessee communist cell, Berch says. She was only the first. There was another Elizabeth Hawes. For a while, the two shared an FBI name and file, Berch says.

Hawes and Losey divorced in November 1944. She spent time in the Caribbean before returning to New York to open a new clothing store in 1948. The Madison Avenue boutique reissued models which she recreated in-house afterwards. have extracted the originals from his collection at the Brooklyn Museum. .

Hawes took fashion and its culture, ethics and economy seriously. She believed that being perfectly dressed contributes directly to that personal peace that religion is ultimately meant to confer “and that collusion of the trail that determined what was produced, when and for whom led to appalling trends.

While style may be timeless, fashion is rooted in its profit-making seasons. Fashion, as Hawes wrote, is that horrible, evil-eyed little man telling you that your coat from last winter might be in top physical condition, but you can’t wear it.

After leaving New York, Hawes moved to St. Croix and then to California. She returned to Manhattan, where in 1967 the Fashion Institute of Technology held a retrospective showcasing her work. Even then, the applause was fleeting. She died four years later from cirrhosis of the liver at the city’s Chelsea hotel. She was 67 years old.

David Zimmer is a local reporter for NorthJersey.com.