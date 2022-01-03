Connect with us

Fashion maverick Elizabeth Hawes was not a conformist

A successful writer, union organizer and factory worker during World War II, the transcendent garment designed by Ridgewood has been preserved by the Brooklyn Museum Costume Collection, now part of the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

She was a fashion maverick, says Bettina Berch, who wrote Hawes’ biography in 1988. Radical by design.

Yet Hawes’ work was fundamental. It never went mainstream. It was tragic that she never really got the satisfaction of her own life and the credit the rest of the world is owed to her, Berch said.

Born in 1903, Hawes grew up like a big fish in a small pond, says Berch. His family belonged decidedly to the upper middle class. Her mother, Henrietta Hawes, shaped Ridgewood through disproportionate social influence. When Hawes attended Ridgewood High School, her mother became the first woman elected to the city’s school board. The council later named a South Ridgewood elementary school in his honor.

His mother was a difficult act to follow, Berch said. She was both well educated and progressive.

The young Hawes took it a step further, however, with progressive beliefs that went beyond the concepts of her Depression-era society. A follower of sexual fluidity, “she was as committed to the liberation of men as of women,” Berch said.

Promotional photo of clothing designer Elizabeth Hawes, circa 1946. Hawes was also a newspaper columnist, author, union organizer and women's liberation activist.

Rare for the time, it emphasized the comfort and usefulness of clothing, even if it meant nudity or cross-dressing. Fashion should be limitless on many levels, Hawes wrote. In practice, Hawes has advised that you never buy an item of clothing without going through all the movements you will use when you actually wear it.

The things that we now accept as OK were difficult for people in his day to take seriously, Berch said. She never cared much about approval. Instead, she lived according to an internal compass.

