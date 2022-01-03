Will 2022 be the year of legislation for the fashion industry?

As fashion superpower brands recalibrate their business footprints and prioritize environmental and social progress, 2022 could be the year of legislation, forcing the industry to take responsibility for its actions. With governments overseeing the functioning of fashion companies, unsustainable practices will have legal and financial consequences.

Digital control

New European rules will come into force in 2022, offering consumers protection for their online purchases. These rules take into account the fact that when shopping online, consumers increasingly make purchases outside their own country and that more and more products and services have digital elements. The legal guarantee will therefore also apply to products with a digital component, such as services and content.

Mandatory due diligence on human rights, environment and good governance

Last March, the EU led the way with its directive on due diligence and corporate responsibility. Penalties will be imposed if fashion brands are found to be causing damage due to insufficient due diligence in their supply chains, for example by ensuring that no children work, only fair wages are paid and the environment is protected.

In May, the Dutch Consumers and Markets Authority (ACM) opened investigations into around 70 companies in the clothing sector. These companies were under investigation for making misleading marketing claims about the sustainability of their products, also known as greenwashing. For those who violate the rules for monitoring competition, fines of up to 900,000 euros or part of the company’s turnover have been imposed.

End of greenwashing

In October, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) developed the Green Claims Code, which sets out 6 key points to check whether environmental claims are actually green. Green claims (sometimes referred to as environmental or eco-responsible claims) are claims that show how a product, service, brand or business provides a benefit or is less harmful to the environment.

Many companies use green claims to help market their products or services, but sometimes greenwashing comes to the fore.

In July, the French parliament passed a law to apply carbon labels to clothing. The law aims to inform consumers about the environmental impact of their purchasing decisions. France also banned companies from destroying leftover inventory under an anti-waste law last year.

In the United States, the Garment Worker Protection Act (GWPA) was strengthened in October, ensuring that retailers cannot use layers of contracts to avoid liability. It also prohibits paying garment workers by the piece, removing a significant barrier to minimum wage for workers and also protecting their health and safety.

No industry is more plagued by employment violations than the clothing industry, says the GWPA on its website. Los Angeles has the highest concentration of apparel industry workers in the country. Largely located to the south and east of downtown, some 2,000 manufacturers employ more than 40,000 people, most of them immigrant women who spend 10 to 12 hours a day cutting, sewing and dyeing clothes, jeans. from designers to imitations of fashion shows.

More aware consumers

New global laws reflect a shift in conscious consumption among consumers, and a growing awareness of the impact of clothing production on the environment is shaping the way businesses operate, communicate and sell their products.

In the McKinseys 2022 State of Fashion report, he notes that consumers want to know where materials come from, how products are made, and whether those involved are being treated fairly. In response, more and more companies are expanding their sustainable assortments and striving to improve the sustainability of their supply chains.

The bottom line as we approach 2022 is that the fashion industry faces a complex mix of challenges and opportunities, in which there is little room for missteps. Policymakers have their work cut out for them to manage the demands of digital, sustainability and the supply chain.