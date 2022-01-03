Whether kurta pajamas or a formal suit, white sneakers go well with any outfit.





Do you still receive invitations for New Years parties and informal gatherings? If so, then most of us literally scramble to find that classy, ​​head-turning outfit and that pair of stilettos to look our best. As temperatures drop, while it’s important to look stylish, it’s just as important to prioritize comfort. What if we told you that you can be comfortable and still look beautiful? Double windfall, right? Well, you can always trust a pair of white sneakers to complete any look in style. White sneakers have been in vogue for some time. And given their usefulness, we don’t see them going out of style anytime soon. The other big highlight of these shoes is that they are a versatile choice as they can pretty much complement any outfit. Whether it’s kurta pajamas, a formal suit, or even a simple t-shirt and pair of jeans, you can trust a pair of white sneakers to elevate your overall look. A staple in every wardrobe, we’ve rounded up a few pairs of white sneakers exclusively for men. Scroll down and add them to your cart. 1. Classic sneakers from Neeman B08YD1Q84D This pair of classic white sneakers is ultra chic and can be worn all day. They are comfortable for walking and have a rubber sole. The heel height of this pair of shoes is about 7cm and they come with laces. It is made from organic cotton, recycled fabrics lined with merino wool. The best part is that this pair is lightweight. The sole of these shoes is also anti-resistant. You should also check out the striking color variations available in this pair of shoes. 2. Bacca Bucci men’s sneakers B08BCS9T95 This pair of squeaky white sneakers is a good everyday choice. Its sole is rubber; the best part is that this pair weighs very light. Thus, we can do all the shopping, play sports with this pair of shoes. You don’t even have to worry about sweating or bad odor from your feet, as this pair of shoes absorbs sweat quickly. So you can enjoy dry and cool feet all day long. It also has an antimicrobial liner, which prevents the formation of odor-causing bacteria. Check out the other striking colors available in this shoe. 3. US Polo Association Mens Clarkin Sneaker B07PTBCC99 This pair of shoes comes with laces and has a rubber sole. It looks stylish and also provides comfort. You can find the brand’s logo on one side of it. This pair of shoes is available in many color variations, which are worth checking out if you want to look effortlessly stylish. 4. Men’s Red Tape Rte314 Trainers B08Y6T7YHX This pair of shoes has a rubber sole. It has a medium shoe width and comes with laces. Upper material is synthetic PU (imitation of genuine leather created from polyurethane). In addition, there is a brand logo on one side. Extremely comfortable to wear, this pair of shoes is stylish and will likely last you for many seasons to come. There is another color variation available in this pair of shoes, check it out. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay on top of the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we can get part of the income when you make a purchase.

