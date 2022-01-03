Onitsuka Tiger x Yasushi Nirasawa is now available in Singapore





Whether you believe in luck or are just looking to upgrade your wardrobe for the New Year, the Onitsuka Tigers Collection with Yasushi Nirasawa is just what you need. To celebrate the Year of the Tiger, Onitsuka Tiger unveiled a special collection made in collaboration with the late Japanese illustrator and mangaka. Best known for his work on the Kamen Rider series, Nirasawa contributed a character design inspired by the blue and red stripes found on the iconic Mexico 66 sneakers. Nirasawa’s anime-style creature, nicknamed “OnitsukaTiger Man,” is now featured on t-shirts (S $ 129) and sweaters (S $ 229) in black and white. The clothes are also stamped with the artist’s signature. Onitsuka Tiger also commissioned Japanese sculptor Takayuki Takeya to create a 3D model of the creature, which will be on display at the brand’s flagship stores in Omotesando and other locations. The collection is the first to be launched as part of the brand Year of the Tiger Onitsuka project. For the collaborative series, various artists will be invited to offer their creative vision of the tiger, symbol of the Chinese zodiac of 2022. The animal is known to represent ferocity and bravery; the bearers of the motif also believe that it will bring them luck. Where to buy the Onitsuka Tiger x Yasushi Nirasawa 2022 collection in Singapore The limited-edition pieces will release in Singapore on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at the brand’s boutique in Ngee Ann City, as well as on his website. Unfortunately for collectors, Takeya’s 3D action figures are not for sale, but you can take a closer look below, along with the collection. All photos courtesy of Onitsuka Tiger. This story first appeared in Singapore Asia Lifestyle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.augustman.com/my/style/fashion/onitsuka-tiger-yasushi-nirasawa-year-of-the-tiger-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos